A Summer School Where Amar Chitra Katha Comes To Life

Amar Chitra Katha has been the part of every Indian's life, as the first Hindu mythology tales and lessons come from the legendary comic brand. And now, the country's beloved creative community has set up a new platform to reach people.

Nestled in Hyderabad, the comic book company in collaboration with actor-producer-entrepreneur, Rana Daggubati and business moghul Kishore Biyani, has set up a unique learning centre - ACK Alive.

For a brand that dates to 1967, this is a transition phase where learning goes beyond books, turning the spotlight on 45 different courses.

Inaugurated on March 31, 2019, and spread across an expansive 10,000 square foot, adjacent to Ramanaidu Studios, in Jubilee Hills, the centre offers classes and sessions catering to all age groups. Draped in vibrant sunshine hues, the learning centre is decorated with posters of ACK comics, fables, statuettes, murals, paintings and characters from Tinkle.

The finest exponents of each of the art forms have been roped in to design the modules and tutor for art and design, life skills, performing arts, Vedic sciences and more.

Mr Duggubati who has always had keen interest in history and mythology said, "I discovered Amar Chitra Katha like the rest of India and realised that these were carriers of our ethos and values."

"Call it an extension of Uncle Pai's vision, ACK Alive promises to become a tool in carrying forward the Indian legacy - not just through stories, but with art, sciences and life skills entrenched in our roots," the Baahubali actor added.

ACK Alive, will be conducting a series of workshops and learning modules, during summer holidays. The course line up of the twelve-hour sessions, from 7 am to 7 pm, comprise storytelling, classical dance, acro yoga, Indian classical music, Kalaripayattu, puppetry, painting, theater, drawing, woodwork.

As the centre is an extension of the creator Anant Pai's vision to teach India about its cultural roots, a room has been named after him, for conducting theatre workshops and stage plays. Learners can also pick up their favourite reading material at the mini library.

Kishore Biyani, founder and chief executive officer of Future Group said, "It is a space where you learn and mingle with champions of various arts, through the themes in Amar Chitra Katha."

