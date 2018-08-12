2 Arrested In Hyderabad For Allegedly Planning Attacks On ISIS' Orders

The duo were arrested after the NIA conducted raids at seven places in Hyderabad.

Two men have been arrested from Hyderabad for their alleged links with the ISIS and conspiring to carry out terror strikes on the instructions of the international terrorist organisation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested Hyderabad-based Mohammed Abdullah Basith, 24, and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer, 19, acting on information that the duo were associated with a group of three youngsters who were arrested from Maharashtra's Nagpur airport two years ago for allegedly training youth to carry out terrorist attacks.

The NIA is trying to ascertain the details of the "ongoing conspiracy and the role of the arrested duo in furthering the ISIS ideology to carry out terrorist acts in India".

The NIA had arrested Sheikh Azhar ul Islam, Mohammed Farhan Shaikh and Adnan Hassan in 2016 for radicalising and recruiting Indian Muslim youth on behalf of the ISIS. During their trial, Sheikh and Mohammed pleaded guilty and were sentenced to seven years in jail, while trial against Adnan Hassan is still on.

Recently, the central agency received an input that Abdullah Basith, who had links with Adnan Hassan, and some of his associates were conspiring to further the activities of ISIS in India.

Advertisement

Last week, digital devices and other material were seized by the NIA during raids at seven places in Hyderabad. The same has been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory Hyderabad for analysis and data extraction.

The initial interrogation has revealed that Abdullah Basith, Mohd Abdul Qhadeer and their associates have pledged their allegiance to the ISIS to carry out terror activities in India, the NIA spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)