Here's Why You Must Boil These Vegetables

Boiling vegetables can be a healthy way to prepare them because it often makes certain nutrients more bioavailable and easier for the body to absorb. For example, boiling can break down tough cell walls in vegetables like carrots and spinach, releasing beneficial compounds such as beta-carotene and iron. Additionally, boiling can reduce the levels of certain anti-nutrients, such as oxalates, which can inhibit mineral absorption. Thus, boiling vegetables can be a beneficial cooking method, especially for those looking to maximise their intake of specific nutrients and improve digestion. In this article, we share a list of vegetables that are much healthier when boiled before being consumed.

Here are some foods that benefit from being boiled before being consumed:

1. Carrots

Boiling carrots breaks down the cell walls, increasing the bioavailability of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. It supports eye health, boosts the immune system, and promotes healthy skin.

2. Spinach

Boiling spinach reduces oxalic acid, which can interfere with calcium and iron absorption. This makes minerals more available. Spinach is rich in iron and calcium, promoting bone health and preventing anaemia.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli when boiled can help reduce certain substance found in it, which can interfere with thyroid function, making its nutrients more absorbable. It's high in vitamins C and K, it supports the immune system, skin health, and bone health.

Photo Credit: pixabay

4. Tomatoes

Boiling tomatoes increases the availability of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. This reduces the risk of chronic diseases, supports heart health, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Beetroots

Boiling beets preserves nitrates, which can help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. It supports cardiovascular health, enhances exercise performance, and provides antioxidants.

6. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes when boiled, help retain their high levels of beta-carotene. Consuming boiled sweet potatoes supports vision, immune function, and skin health.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Green beans

Boiled green beans can make the fibre in them easier to digest and retain vitamins such as vitamins A, C, and K. It promotes digestive health, supports the immune system, and contributes to bone health.

8. Asparagus

Consuming boiled asparagus can make the nutrients in it more bioavailable and reduce the content of anti-nutrients like oxalic acid. Boiled asparagus is high in vitamins A, C, E, and K, it supports skin health, immune function, and bone health.

9. Brussels sprouts

Boiling can reduce the bitterness and make the glucosinolates (which can be beneficial in cancer prevention) in Brussels sprouts more bioavailable. It's rich in vitamins C and K, fibre, and antioxidants, they support immune function, and bone health, and may help reduce cancer risk.

10. Potatoes

Boiling potatoes helps reduce their glycemic index, making them a healthier carbohydrate choice. Boiled potatoes retain vitamins such as vitamin C and B6. They provide energy, support immune function, and aid in nervous system health.

Incorporating these boiled foods into your diet can help improve nutrient absorption and provide various health benefits. However, it's important to note that over-boiling can lead to nutrient loss, so it's best to boil vegetables just until tender.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.