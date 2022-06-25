World Vitiligo Day 2022: Can Vitiligo Be Stopped From Spreading?

World Vitiligo Day 2022: Vitiligo causes patchiness in the skin due to lack of melanin

Theme & significance

World Vitiligo Day is observed on the 25 of June every year. The purpose of this day is to recognise people with vitiligo and spread awareness of this condition. As vitiligo only affects 1-2% of the people globally, people with vitiligo have suffered a lot of discrimination in the past.

The motive to observe this day annually is to raise awareness of the causes and treatment of vitiligo. The first World Vitiligo Day was celebrated in 2011 and was led by Ogo Maduewesi, founder and president of Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF) in Lagos, Nigeria, and has been observed ever since.

One of the main motives for observing this day is to discuss the many myths surrounding this condition. This year's World Vitiligo Day will be hosted in Mexico and will be led by Professor Dr. Med. Jorge Ocampo Candiani.

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a condition that causes loss of melanin in the skin. This causes patchy discolouration across the skin. This condition can also cause by the hair and inside the mouth. Vitiligo is caused when the melanin production in the cells dies or stops producing.

Vitiligo is a non-contagious condition and is not life-threatening. Although certain medications reduce the severity, it is not completely curable and can recur. Vitiligo may also cause premature greying of the hair across the body and scalp.

What causes vitiligo?

Vitiligo may be developed at birth or throughout one's life. A family history of vitiligo can make you more prone to developing it. One may also develop vitiligo as a response to an autoimmune disease. Vitiligo may also be caused as a reaction to external damage such as burns, sunburns, chemical reactions on the skin, etc.

Can vitiligo be stopped from spreading?

Various medications have posed helpfully in reducing vitiligo. However, these skin patches may reappear post-medicating. Some diet changes, exercises, and other lifestyle changes can help reduce the spread of vitiligo.

Dermatologist Dr. Aditi Sachdev Bajaj explains, "Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder, in some cases it remains static over years and other cases it has a progressive course. Understanding the type of vitiligo and with medication it can definitely help to stop the progression. Eat healthy, exercise - go for a good walk, lesser the oxidative stress to the body lesser the progression."

She adds one may be able to stop the spread by altering their diet. She says "Antioxidants and food containing B carotenoids greatly reduce the progression. Food such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, apples, bananas and carrots reduce progression and stress on the body."

In conclusion, we must do adequate research on conditions before deeming them ‘dangerous' or contagious. Being accepting of people with vitiligo is the first step achieved toward this cause. Join the cause by showing support and spreading correct information.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.