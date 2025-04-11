World Parkinson's Day 2025: Breaking the Myths About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a long term condition that affects how a person moves and controls their body. Even though more people are learning about it, there are still many wrong beliefs and myths about the disease. These myths lead to fear and prevent individuals from seeking the appropriate help. It's necessary to clarify the misconception and know the true facts concerning Parkinson's disease so individuals receive the care that they require.

Only Older People Get Parkinson's

While it is also the case that Parkinson's does strike more often in individuals over the age of 60, it is not a disease of old people. Some individuals are diagnosed with Parkinson's in their 30s or 40s, referred to as Young-Onset Parkinson's Disease. In fact, approximately 10-15% of those with Parkinson's are less than 50 years of age.

Tremors Are the Only Symptom

Shaking hands or tremors are a frequent symptom of Parkinson's, but not the only one. Tremors are not present in some individuals with Parkinson's. Other symptoms are stiffness of muscles, slow movement, trouble with balance, soft voice, depression, sleep disturbances, and even constipation. It is a disease that impacts both movement and non-movement functions.

Parkinson's Is a Fatal Disease

Parkinson's is not a disease that kills. It's a chronic illness that requires ongoing care and treatment, but it doesn't directly cause death. With the appropriate medicines, good habits, exercise, and care by doctors and loved ones, most individuals with Parkinson's live a long and fulfilling life. It is possible to live well with symptoms and keep doing what you love for many years following diagnosis.

Parkinson's Medicines Make the Disease Worse

Some individuals have the opinion that Parkinson's medication such as Levodopa is harmful and causes the disease to progress quicker. This is not true. Research has shown that levodopa is safe and improves movement symptoms. It does not speed up the disease, it makes individuals feel better and live well.

People with Parkinson's Can't Live Independently

As Parkinson's influences movement and daily life, with proper care, therapy, and support, many individuals are able to live independently for several years following diagnosis. People can stay independent through occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and an exercise routine.

Parkinson's Only Affects the Brain

Parkinson's disease primarily impacts the brain region that regulates movement but also other sections of the body. Individuals who have Parkinson's can experience such issues as constipation, sleep difficulties, mood changes, memory loss, and difficulty with speaking. Since both the body and the mind are affected, care should not address movement alone. A complete care plan should include physical therapy, mental health support, and emotional well-being to help the person live better and manage all symptoms effectively.

In essence, Parkinson's disease can be complicated, but it can be controlled. Early diagnosis and proper treatment can improve quality of life significantly. Knowing the facts and breaking the myths can make the lives of people living with this condition easier. If you or someone you know is showing symptoms, don't wait, consult a doctor and take the first step towards improved care.

Inputs By- Dr Mohit Anand , Consultant Neurologists and Movement Disorders , Artemis Hospitals

