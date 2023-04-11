World Parkinson's Day 2023: Understanding The Treatment Options For This Condition

World Parkinson's Day is observed on April 11 every year

Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder that progresses over time and affects the body's movement. It manifests as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination and balance. The root cause of Parkinson's is the degeneration of cells in the brain responsible for producing dopamine, a chemical that regulates movement. Consequently, people with Parkinson's have lower dopamine levels, leading to the disease's symptoms.

Although Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive condition, there are various treatments available that can help to improve the symptoms of the disease and slow its progression. In this article, we will explore the different treatment options available for Parkinson's disease and how they can help individuals manage their condition.

Medications: The most common treatment for Parkinson's disease is medication. There are various medications available that can help to increase dopamine levels in the brain, improve motor symptoms, and slow the progression of the disease. Commonly prescribed medication for Parkinson's disease works by converting into dopamine in the brain. Other medications include dopamine agonists, which mimic the effects of dopamine in the brain, and monoamine oxidase B inhibitors, which prevent the breakdown of dopamine in the brain.

Physical therapy: Physical therapy is an important treatment for Parkinson's disease, as it can help individuals to improve their mobility, balance and coordination. Physical therapy can also help to reduce stiffness and improve flexibility, which can improve quality of life. Physical therapy can include exercises, stretches and movements designed to improve motor function and reduce the risk of falls.

Speech therapy: Speech therapy is another important treatment for Parkinson's disease, as the disease can also affect speech and communication. Speech therapy can help individuals with Parkinson's disease to improve their articulation, voice quality and fluency. Speech therapists can also help individuals with Parkinson's disease to improve their ability to swallow, which can be affected by the disease.

Occupational therapy: Occupational therapy can help individuals with Parkinson's disease to improve their ability to perform daily activities, such as dressing, bathing and cooking. Occupational therapists can provide guidance on adaptive equipment, such as special utensils and tools, to help individuals with Parkinson's disease to complete these activities more easily.

Surgical options: In some cases, surgery may be recommended for individuals with Parkinson's disease. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure that involves implanting electrodes in the brain that can help to regulate abnormal electrical activity. DBS can help to reduce motor symptoms and improve quality of life for individuals with Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a long-term and worsening condition that impacts the body's movement. Although there is currently no cure for this disease but there are numerous treatment options are available to improve its symptoms and delay its progression. These treatments may include medications, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and even surgical procedures like deep brain stimulation. It is essential for people with Parkinson's disease to work closely with their healthcare provider to develop an individualized treatment plan that meets their specific needs.

(Dr. Anirban Deep Banerjee, Consultant Neurosurgeon & Associate Director-Neurosurgery, Medanta The Medicity Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.