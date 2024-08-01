World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, & Tips For Better Lung Health

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Talk to a doctor today to identify health issues you may have

World Lung Cancer Day is observed annually on August 1st to raise awareness about lung cancer and its impact on individuals and communities worldwide. The day aims to educate the public about the risks, symptoms, and treatments of lung cancer, and to support those affected by the disease. It serves as a global platform to advocate for early detection, improved treatment options, and increased funding for research. In this article, we share the theme, history, and significance behind observing World Lung Cancer Day. We also share tips to help you improve your lung health.

Theme

World Lung Cancer Day's theme for this year is "Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care," stressing the importance of ensuring that all individuals with cancer have equitable access to healthcare. Having a theme each year for World Lung Cancer Day is crucial as it focuses public attention on specific aspects of lung cancer, helping to educate and engage different audiences effectively.

History

World Lung Cancer Day was first established in 2012 by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) in collaboration with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST). The day was created to address the growing need for awareness and education about lung cancer, which remains one of the most common and deadliest forms of cancer globally.

Significance

The significance of World Lung Cancer Day lies in its role as a catalyst for change and improvement in lung cancer outcomes. It provides an opportunity to honour and support those affected by lung cancer, including patients, survivors, families, and healthcare providers. The day also emphasises the importance of early detection, which can significantly improve survival rates.

By observing World Lung Cancer Day, society can foster a more informed and proactive approach to lung cancer, ultimately working towards better prevention, early detection, and more effective treatments. Keep reading as we share tips you can follow to boost your lung health.

Tips to help boost lung health

Avoid smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Limit exposure to outdoor air pollution, industrial chemicals, and indoor pollutants. Use air purifiers and ensure proper ventilation in your home. Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, or swimming, to strengthen your lungs and improve overall respiratory function. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support your immune system and lung health. Foods high in antioxidants, like berries and leafy greens, are particularly beneficial. Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your daily routine to increase lung capacity and improve oxygen exchange. Drink plenty of water to keep the mucosal linings in your lungs thin, which helps your lungs function better. Ensure you are up-to-date with vaccinations, such as the flu vaccine and pneumonia vaccine, to protect against respiratory infections. Being overweight can put extra strain on your lungs and make breathing more difficult. Aim for a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

This World Lung Cancer Day, schedule a check-up with your healthcare provider to monitor your lung health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.