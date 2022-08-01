World Lung Cancer Day 2022: 10 Superfoods To Improve Lung Health

World Lung Cancer Day 2022: Tomatoes help heal lung damage caused by smoking

As World Lung Cancer Day is here, we must take this day to spread awareness of the importance of good lung health. Many factors increase one's risk of lung cancer. Some of these factors are smoking, poor lifestyle, lack of proper diet, etc.

While many factors worsen the health of our lungs. Alterations to these factors can help improve the health of our lungs. Superfoods are known for their many benefits to our bodies. Certain superfoods have been proven to improve lung health and even increase lung capacity. In this article, we list the best superfoods for our lungs and how they influence our lung health.

10 Superfoods to improve our lung health:

1. Tomato

Tomatoes are very rich in lycopene. Lycopene is an antioxidant that has been linked to improving the overall health of our lungs. Adding tomatoes to your daily diet can also improve lung capacity and improve asthma symptoms.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are very rich in nutrients, especially antioxidants. Blueberries are abundant in Anthocyanins. Anthocyanins are pigments that have been proven to protect tissues in our lungs against oxidative damage.

3. Peppers

Peppers are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and various other nutrients that promote better lung health. Damage to the lungs caused by smoking can be consumed through extra consumption of vitamin C. Smokers are advised to consume 35 mg of vitamin C more than non-smokers.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric has a component called Curcumin. Curcumin provides turmeric with its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Turmeric helps improve lung functioning. Higher intake of Curcumin has been proven to improve lung functioning in smokers as compared to smokers with lesser Curcumin consumption.

5. Green tea

Green tea is one of the more popular superfoods known for its many benefits. This beverage has exceptional anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in antioxidants. These two factors make it an ideal addition to your diet as it may also lower the risk of pulmonary fibrosis.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is a widely known superfood due to its many benefits to our bodies. Olive oil promotes better health of our respiratory system. Regular consumption of olive oil has also been linked to a reduced risk of asthma.

7. Coffee

Coffee similar to green tea is known for its numerous benefits. This zero-calorie beverage provides endless benefits to the lungs as it is packed with caffeine and antioxidants. Caffeine may even reduce the risk and symptoms of asthma.

8. Yogurt

Yogurt is another popular superfood rich in various nutrients such as calcium, protein, phosphorus, selenium, etc. This superfood boosts our lung function and protects us from the risk of COPD.

9. Garlic

Garlic is a commonly consumed herb in south Asian cuisine. Garlic has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and many such properties that improve the health of our lungs and overall body.

10. Ginger

Ginger similar to garlic is consumed very commonly. This aromatic superfood aids in healing our lungs and significantly lowers our risk of catching infections that may further worsen our lung health.

In conclusion, adding these foods to your diet can help improve the health of your lungs. Besides this, these superfoods help improve your overall health. You must also quit smoking today and maintain a healthy lifestyle if you wish to improve your lung health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.