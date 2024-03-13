World Kidney Day 2024: Why Are Kidney Stones On The Rise In Youngsters?

World Kidney Day 2024: Lack of physical activity is associated with the development of kidney stones

World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign observed annually on the second Thursday of March. Its primary aim is to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health, the risk factors for kidney disease, and the importance of early detection and prevention. The campaign also emphasises the significance of reducing the impact and burden of kidney disease worldwide.

Kidney stones, also known as renal calculi, are hard deposits of minerals and salts that form within the kidneys or urinary tract. These stones can vary in size, ranging from as small as a grain of sand to as large as a golf ball. Kidney stones can cause severe pain and discomfort as they move through the urinary tract.

Cases of kidney stones have been on the rise in recent years, even among younger individuals. Several factors contribute to this trend, and here are some reasons why this might be happening. Keep reading to find out.

Reasons why cases of kidney stones are on the rise:

1. Dietary habits

Poor dietary choices, such as consuming high amounts of sodium, sugar, and processed foods, can increase the risk of kidney stones. Excessive intake of oxalate-rich foods like spinach, nuts, and chocolate can also contribute.

2. Dehydration

Inadequate water intake can lead to concentrated urine, making it easier for minerals to crystallize and form stones. Encouraging proper hydration by drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help prevent kidney stone formation.

3. Obesity

The rise in obesity rates is correlated with an increased risk of kidney stones. Obesity can alter the metabolism of calcium, oxalate, and other substances involved in stone formation. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can reduce this risk.

4. Sedentary lifestyle

Lack of physical activity is associated with obesity and can contribute to the development of kidney stones. Regular exercise not only helps in maintaining a healthy weight but also promotes overall kidney health.

5. Environmental factors

Pollution and environmental contaminants may contribute to the rise in kidney stone cases. Certain chemicals and pollutants can affect water quality, leading to increased levels of substances like calcium and magnesium, which can contribute to stone formation.

6. Changes in dietary patterns

Shifts in dietary patterns, including increased consumption of fast food and processed meals, have been observed globally. These dietary changes often involve a higher intake of unhealthy fats, sodium, and sugars, which can predispose individuals to kidney stone formation.

7. Increased oxalate intake

The popularity of diets high in oxalate-containing foods, such as the keto diet and certain vegan diets, may contribute to the rise in kidney stone cases. While these diets offer various health benefits, they may also increase the risk of oxalate-based kidney stones. Moderation and balance are key.

8. Stress and poor coping mechanisms

Stress can contribute to poor dietary choices, dehydration, and unhealthy lifestyle habits, all of which increase the risk of kidney stones. Practicing stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and regular relaxation can help mitigate this risk.

Regular medical check-ups and screenings can also help detect kidney stones early and prevent complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.