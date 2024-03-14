World Kidney Day 2024: All You Need To Know About Kidney Donation

A kidney transplant offers hope for a better future, offering the promise of restored health

Kidney disease is a silent epidemic affecting millions worldwide, with India bearing a significant burden. According to recent data, India has witnessed a surge in the prevalence of kidney disease, with estimates suggesting that over 17% of the population is affected. Every year, thousands of people around the world require a kidney transplant to survive. However, the demand for donor kidneys far exceeds the supply, leading to long waiting lists and unnecessary suffering. This staggering statistic underscores the critical need for kidney donation as a lifeline for those battling this debilitating condition.

Understanding kidney donation:

The consequences of kidney disease can be devastating for many. Dialysis, while life-sustaining, is often a burdensome and expensive treatment option that diminishes patients' quality of life and restricts their ability to work and engage in daily activities. For many, a kidney transplant offers hope for a better future, offering the promise of restored health, independence, and freedom from the constraints of dialysis.

Kidney donation involves the voluntary removal of a healthy kidney from a living or dead donor for transplantation into a recipient with kidney failure. The most common type of kidney donation is living donation, where a healthy individual donates one of their kidneys to someone in need. The Donor is usually a family member ( parents, grandparents, spouse, adult children) as mandated by Law in the Human Organ Transplant Act. Cadaveric donation, on the other hand, occurs when a kidney is procured from a dead individual who has previously consented to organ donation or whose family has made the decision to donate their organs.

Benefits of kidney donation:

The benefits of kidney donation extend far beyond the recipient's improved health. For the recipient, a successful kidney transplant can significantly enhance their quality of life, allowing them to regain normal kidney function and freedom from dialysis. It can also prolong their life expectancy compared to remaining on dialysis. For living donors, the act of donation is associated with a sense of fulfilment, knowing they've played a crucial role in saving a life. Additionally, living kidney donors typically experience minimal long-term health risks, as the remaining kidney compensates for the donated one.

The donation process:

For individuals considering kidney donation, the process typically begins with an evaluation to ensure they are medically and psychologically suitable candidates. This evaluation includes medical tests, such as blood tests, imaging studies, and a thorough health history assessment. Once cleared for donation, the surgery is scheduled, during which the donor's kidney is removed using minimally invasive techniques. The recipient's transplant surgery follows, during which the donated kidney is implanted and connected to the recipient's urinary system. After surgery, donors typically experience a brief recovery period before returning to their normal activities

Considerations and risks:

While kidney donation is generally safe, it's important for potential donors to understand the risks involved. These risks include surgical complications, such as bleeding, infection, and reactions to anesthesia, as well as the potential for long-term health issues, such as high blood pressure or reduced kidney function in rare cases. Donors should also consider the impact of donation on their lifestyle, including the need for ongoing medical monitoring and potential limitations on certain activities. Despite this consideration, many donors find the benefits of donation far outweigh the risks.

Kidney donation has the power to save lives and improve quality of life for individuals with kidney failure. By understanding the donation process and considering the risks and benefits, potential donors can make informed decisions that have a profound impact on the lives of others.

(Dr. Prasun Ghosh, Senior Director, Urology, Renal Care, Medanta, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.