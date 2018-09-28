World Heart Day 2018: What Is A Silent Heart Attack?

World Heart Day 2018: Symptoms of heart attack are different in men and women

Highlights Heart attacks can be mild, silent or fatal Chest pain is the most common symptom of heart attack Shortness of breath is also a common symptom of heart attack

World Heart Day 2018 is observed on September 29. This day is meant to raise awareness about heart health and how important it is to take care of heart. On this World Heart Day, we talk about heart attack and how even the minutest of symptoms need to be taken seriously in case of heart attack. When a person is getting a heart attack, every second matters. The quicker you take action, the better it is to treat it and prevent it from getting fatal. To quickly recognise symptoms of a mild heart attack, it is important you learn about common signs and symptoms.

Symptoms of heart attack can vary in both severity and type. While some heart attack symptoms might be mild and come slowly over a course of several hours, others maybe sudden or intense.

World Heart Day is meant to raise awareness about heart health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is The Difference Between A Panic Attack And Heart Attack?

Chest pain is one of the most common symptoms of heart attack. But this chest pain can develop gradually and may come and go. At times, it gets worse with exertion and may get better by taking rest.

But not everyone experiences chest pain during heart attack. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute states that around one-third of the people with heart attacks experienced no chest pain. Older adults and people with diabetes are more likely to experience heart attack without chest pain.

Also read: Luke Coutinho Tells How You Can Prevent Sudden Strokes And Heart Attacks

Also, symptoms of heart attack are different for both men and women. The range of symptoms of heart attack varies in both men and women. But the more number of symptoms you have, the more likely it is that you are having a heart attack.

Chest pain is one of the most common symptoms of heart attack

Photo Credit: iStock

Cold sweat or clammy skin, vomiting and nausea, light-headedness or sudden dizziness, heart flutter, coughing (especially in women), sleep disturbance, anxiety in women and extreme fatigue are common symptoms of heart attack.

Symptoms of silent heart attack

Yes, a heart attack might not always cause obvious symptoms. Silent heart attack are more in common in women than men.

Silent heart attack may offer warning signs only for a short period of time. These warning signs are also mild in nature. They may cause chest discomfort which constantly comes and goes, discomfort in back, jaw, neck, stomach and arms, cold sweat, light-headedness, nausea and shortness of breath.

Also read: Women More Likely To Die Of Heart Attack If Treating Doctor Is Male: Study

Common warning signs of heart attack

1. Chest pain

Pain and discomfort in left-centre or centre of your chest can be a symptom of heart attack. Chest pain in case of heart attack can range from mild to severe. This pain may make you feel heavy pressure, fullness, tightness, squeezing or crushing.

2. Shortness of breath

Heart attack may make you experience trouble in breathing. It may give you the sensation of being winded when you are resting. Even very slight activity could make you feel breathless. Shortness of breath is indeed the second most common symptom of heart attack after chest pain.

3. Discomfort in the upper body

Pain and discomfort in arms, neck, back (especially between your shoulders), or upper part of your stomach - just above your belly button, could be a symptom of heart attack. At times, the pain begins in your chest and may spread to other parts of your upper body.

This World Heart Day, be aware of all symptoms of heart attack in order to take timely action!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.