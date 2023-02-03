World Cancer Day 2023: Here Are Factors That Might Increase Your Chances Of Developing Cancer

World Cancer Day 2023: Watching out for cancer risk factors can reduce your chances of developing it

Anything that raises a person's risk of developing cancer is considered a cancer risk factor. However, the majority of risk factors don't actually cause cancer. Despite having multiple risk factors, some people never get cancer. Others do, too, who have no identified risk factors.

Knowing your risk factors and discussing them with your medical team is crucial. You'll be able to make better lifestyle decisions to enhance your well-being. Your doctor may use this information to determine if you require genetic counselling and testing. Continue reading as we share common risk factors you should watch out for.

Here are cancer risk factors to look out for:

1. Smoking

It is no surprise that smoking can lead to cancer and various other chronic diseases. Smoking has negative effects on the lungs in addition to raising the risk of numerous malignancies. Your risk of developing cancer is reduced if you immediately stop smoking.

2. Lack of physical movement

Your chance of developing cancer is considerably decreased by exercising for at least 30 minutes each day, five days a week. Marathons aren't necessary for you. Research has shown that even a little activity, like working in the garden a few days a week, can lower your risk of developing lung cancer and other cancers.

3. Obesity

One of the main causes of cancer is obesity. Breast cancer, rectal and intestinal cancer, endometrial cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and kidney cancer are just a few of the cancers it increases the risk of. Extra fat cells make more oestrogen and insulin, two chemicals that support the development of cancer. Your risks can be decreased by achieving or maintaining healthy body weight.

4. Poor diet

The ideal diet for lowering the risk of cancer is one that emphasises plants, such as vegetables, whole fruit, whole grains, and protein from peas and beans. Red meat, processed meats, beverages with added sugar, and refined carbohydrates should all be consumed in moderation.

5. Excess sun exposure

An excessive amount of sun exposure may result in skin cancer. Skin damage brought on by the sun is what causes sunburn or even a tan. A little forethought will help prevent a lot of skin cancer instances. Sunscreen can be helpful, but you should also use caution when in the sun. Avoid sitting in the midday sun, use an umbrella, wear sunscreen-compatible clothing, and don't forget your sunglasses for eye protection.

6. Excess drinking

Alcohol is an irritant that can harm cells and encourage the colon's production of substances that cause cancer. We advise limiting alcohol intake to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men in order to lower your chance of developing cancer from alcohol.

7. Infections

Multiple avenues exist for infections to raise the risk of cancer. Some viral infections cause alterations in the DNA that can lead to cancer. Your risk is increased by the possibility of other infections causing chronic inflammation. Other infections, like HIV, depress the immune system, making it less able to stop the spread of cancer.

Make sure to keep these risk factors in mind and make necessary changes to your lifestyle to reduce your cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.