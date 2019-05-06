World Asthma Day 2019: Theme, Significance And Effective Tips For Prevention

World Asthma Day: Around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide

Highlights May 7 is observed as World Asthma Day The day is meant to raise awareness about asthma causes and symptoms Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases among children

May 7 will be observed as World Asthma Day. The day is meant to raise awareness about asthma and is supported by Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB) and World Asthma Foundation. Asthma is a long-term inflammatory disease of airways of lungs. Common symptoms of asthma include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. World Asthma Day is usually observed on first Tuesday of May. This year the theme of World Asthma Day is STOP for Asthma.

World Asthma Day: Theme and significance

STOP for asthma is the theme for World Asthma Day this year. STOP means Symptom evaluation, Test response, Observe and assess, Proceed to adjust treatment. The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in 1998 with more than 35 participating countries. The first World Asthma Meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Ministry of Health, around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. While there is no cure for asthma, it can be dealt with effectively in case it is diagnosed in time. Timely diagnosis of asthma can enable asthma patients to effectively manage their condition and improve quality of life. Asthma can be fatal in case you do not take appropriate drugs or comply with treatment.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases among children. A healthy lifestyle, no smoking, avoiding drugs and asthma triggers are the best ways to treat asthma and keep its symptoms under control.

World Asthma Day: Exposure to dust can trigger asthma

Asthma triggers can differ from person to person. Symptoms usually trigger on exposure to cold air, physical activity (also known as exercise-induced asthma), smoke, respiratory infections such as common cold, pet dander, dust mites, particles of cockroach waste, strong emotions and stress and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to name a few.

This World Asthma Day, let's make an attempt to raise awareness about asthma and how to control this disease. Health practitioners should be made aware about the importance of correct diagnosis of asthma and disease control. Asthma patients need to be made aware about the importance of avoiding asthma trigger and taking appropriate lifestyle measures to keep their condition under control.

