World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Know Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 every year. This day is a global effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease. It also aims to eradicate the stigma around Alzheimer's disease as well as other types of dementia. According to the World Health Organisation, Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia and contributes to 60-70% of cases. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking and behaviour. These symptoms get worse over time and start to affect one's daily living and activities. It usually affects people over the age of 65 years.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Theme, significance and history

Theme

The month of September is celebrated as the World Alzheimer's Month.

According to the Alzheimer's Disease International, the theme for the month-long campaign is "Never too early, never too late."

Significance

This year's theme focuses on identifying risk factors and adopting measures that can help prevent the onset of dementia.

History

Alzheimer's disease International and the World Health Organisation launched World Alzheimer's Day on September 21, 1994. It was introduced in Edinburgh on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer's disease International, founded in 1984.

Some facts about Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease causes your brain to shrink, resulting in a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behaviour and social skills.

Memory loss, difficulty in performing day-to-day tasks, trouble with speech, personality changes and mood swings are a few symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. As the symptoms worsen, one may repeat statements over and over, forget names of family members, misplace things and have trouble expressing thoughts.

Alzheimer's is different from dementia and age-related memory loss. It is a type of dementia.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's yet. However, medication can help manage symptoms and improve overall quality of life.

Age (people over the age of 65 years), family history of the disease and head injury are some common risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. Other factors include depression, traumatic brain injury and smoking.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.