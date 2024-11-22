World AIDS Day 2024: Theme, Significance, History & Prevention

World AIDS Day 2024: Understanding how HIV is transmitted and prevented helps dispel myths

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1st to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, show support for people living with HIV, and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. It is a global initiative that encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take action in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The day also promotes education about the disease, highlights the importance of testing, and fosters understanding to reduce stigma associated with HIV.

Theme

On December 1, 2024, WHO will join partners and communities to observe World AIDS Day under the theme, “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!” This year, WHO is urging global leaders and citizens to advocate for the right to health by tackling the inequalities that obstruct progress toward ending AIDS.

Significance

World AIDS Day is crucial for raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, a condition that continues to impact millions worldwide. While significant progress has been made in prevention, treatment, and care, HIV remains a major public health challenge, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The day emphasises the importance of education, ensuring access to life-saving medications, and eliminating stigma and discrimination against those living with HIV. It also serves as a reminder that achieving the goal of zero new infections and zero discrimination requires collective effort.

History

World AIDS Day was first established in 1988 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers working for the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Global Programme on AIDS. They conceived the idea to ensure better media coverage and raise public awareness about HIV/AIDS. December 1st was chosen because it provided a time frame to garner attention after US elections but before the holiday season.

Prevention tips to reduce the risk of AIDS

1. Practice safe sex

Use condoms consistently and correctly during all sexual activities. Condoms are highly effective in preventing the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

2. Get tested regularly

Routine HIV testing helps in early detection and treatment, reducing the risk of progression to AIDS. Knowing your status also helps prevent unknowingly transmitting the virus to others.

3. Use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

PrEP is a medication taken by HIV-negative individuals at high risk of infection to prevent HIV. Consult a healthcare provider to determine if PrEP is appropriate for you.

4. Avoid sharing needles or syringes

Always use clean and sterile needles if you inject drugs or undergo medical procedures. Sharing needles is a common route of HIV transmission.

5. Seek treatment for STIs

Untreated STIs can increase the risk of HIV infection. Regular screening and prompt treatment for STIs reduce vulnerability to HIV.

6. Avoid contact with blood and bodily fluids

Use gloves or protective barriers when handling blood or bodily fluids to reduce the risk of exposure.

7. Opt for safe medical practices

Ensure that needles, syringes, and surgical instruments used in medical or dental procedures are sterilised or disposable.

8. Get vaccinated against hepatitis

Co-infections like hepatitis B and C can worsen HIV-related health outcomes. Vaccination and regular screening for hepatitis are essential preventive steps.

9. Educate yourself and others

Understanding how HIV is transmitted and prevented helps dispel myths and reduce risky behaviours. Share accurate information within your community to create awareness.

By following these preventive measures, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of HIV infection while contributing to global efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.