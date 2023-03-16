Women's Health: 5 Foods To Boost Progesterone Production

Low progesterone levels in the body could lead to menstrual issues and other health problems

Hormones are chemical messengers in your body that influence a variety of physical processes, including digestion and sleep-wake cycles. One of the two female sex hormones, along with oestrogen, is progesterone. Its primary roles in the female body are to control menstruation and aid in pregnancy.

Your entire body, including your reproductive hormones, is impacted by what you eat. By adjusting your diet, you can try to naturally raise your progesterone levels if you're battling with low progesterone levels.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses the importance of adequate progesterone levels for the female body and what foods that can help boost these levels. She writes, “Progesterone is a sex hormone, the defining hormone that separates women from men. It is one of the primary hormones the ovary produces, the other being estrogen.”

“Women with low progesterone levels experience irregular periods, low libido, anxiety, waking up at night, bone loss and fibrocystic breast (painful, lumpy breasts). To address low levels, it is important to eat foods that increase progesterone.” She continues.

5 Foods that boost the production of progesterone, as per the nutritionist:

Banana is a good source of magnesium, which is involved in the production of the progesterone hormone. Magnesium is also known to regulate the pituitary gland, which in turn regulates the production of hormones that in turn regulate the production of progesterone. Walnuts contain plant sterols which can stimulate the production of progesterone in women. Walnuts are also rich in vitamin B6, which also helps to raise progesterone production. Okra (Lady finger) is a rich source of magnesium and zinc, which are essential nutrients for balancing progesterone hormones. Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc which helps support progesterone production Almonds are a rich source of magnesium and vitamin E which is involved in the production of the progesterone hormone.

She ends by writing, “It is important to make the right diet adjustments and to keep a thorough healthier lifestyle, in order to allow the body to produce the right amounts of natural hormones, including progesterone.”

Incorporate these delicious and nutritious foods to your diet to boost your progesterone levels and to improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.