Woman's Manicure Routine Revealed Cancer Diagnosis; Here's What Happened

Michelle Tagliamonte, a 58-year-old woman, first saw the thin lines going over her right thumb in September 2024 shortly before her monthly manicure. "The first time I noticed it [the mark] was in September," the nutrition educator and health coach recalls. I don't know how long it has been there because I typically get my nails done every four weeks, but my nails grow really quickly because I eat a lot of healthy food. I have no idea how long it might have been there—it might have been there for six months or longer. After taking a few pictures of the lines, I made the decision to have my nails done." said Ms. Tagliamonte to the Daily Mail.

She was shocked to see the marks becoming more noticeable and made the decision to get them checked as a precaution, even though she had anticipated that they would go away by the time she had her next manicure in October 2024. A biopsy and a visit to her dermatologist revealed that the wellness coach had zero melanoma in her finger.

The term zero melanoma is not a standard medical diagnosis, but it is commonly associated with Stage 0 melanoma, also known as melanoma in situ. This is the earliest stage of melanoma, a type of skin cancer that originates from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. At this stage, the cancerous cells are confined to the top layer of the skin (epidermis) and have not yet invaded deeper layers or spread to other parts of the body. Because it is in its earliest form, Stage 0 melanoma is considered non-invasive and carries an excellent prognosis when detected and treated promptly.

Melanoma in situ often develops due to excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds, which causes DNA damage in skin cells. People with fair skin, a history of sunburns, a family history of melanoma, or a weakened immune system are at higher risk. Early detection through regular skin checks is crucial in identifying melanoma at this stage before it progresses into an invasive form.

Since Stage 0 melanoma is confined to the top layer of the skin, the primary and most effective treatment is surgical excision. The goal of surgery is to remove the entire affected area along with a small margin of surrounding healthy tissue to ensure no cancerous cells remain. This procedure is generally performed under local anaesthesia and has a high success rate, with minimal risk of recurrence if the margins are clear. When detected and treated early, the survival rate for Stage 0 melanoma is about 98%, making it one of the most curable forms of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.