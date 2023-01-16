Winter Hair Fall Troubling You? Try These 5 Home Remedies To Fix It

Haircare: Hot oil hair massage can help strengthen our hair

Your scalp dries out in the chilly weather because of a lack of moisture. Your hair becomes extremely dry and brittle and is more likely to break, leading to a variety of various hair problems. Most of which results in weakened roots and hair loss as a result.

Many factors that lead to hair loss can be altered to reduce hair damage. However, the winter cold is not one of these factors. While you can't avoid winter cold, you can take measures to reduce its negative impact on the hair. Read on as we share some of the best home remedies to battle winter hair fall.

Here are home remedies to help you fight hair loss in winter:

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is without a doubt the best option if you're seeking a natural hair softener. It has naturally occurring qualities that soften hair. Your hair can be transformed by mixing it with any healthy hair oil. To make this combine, aloe vera gel, lemon juice, and a tbsp of coconut oil or olive oil in a small bowl. From the roots to the tips of your hair, apply this combination. Give it around 30 minutes to sit. Use a light shampoo to wash your hair after rinsing it with warm water.

2. Hot oil hair massage

The main winter hair care advice that everyone should go by is to oil their hair. A full plate of nutritious food is what it is like when you give your hair a heated oil massage. It not only moisturises your dry scalp but also nourishes the follicles of your hair from the inside out. To give your hair a boost of vital nutrients, you may either go for a single hot oil treatment or make a mixture of various oils. Two tablespoons of coconut oil, one tbsp of olive oil, one tbsp each of amla oil and castor oil, two vitamin-E pills, and a small bowl are needed. Mix the oils thoroughly. Oil for nourishing your hair is prepared. Simply apply after heating the necessary amount of oil.

3. Banana and egg

Bananas are beneficial for both skin and hair in addition to the stomach. This fruit takes on a completely new level as a hair care solution when combined with the egg. It is a comprehensive organic food that softens and shines your hair. In a small bowl, mash two ripe bananas to make this. To form a thick paste, combine them now with two eggs. From the roots to the tips of your hair, apply this combination. After 45 minutes, rinse your hair using lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo.

4. Onion and honey

An outstanding natural hair treatment is onion juice. Onions in particular have gained more popularity thanks to their many benefits for our hair. It becomes a remarkable hair care treatment to prevent hair fall in the winter when combined with honey. To make this hair mask, squeeze one onion for its juice. To the onion juice, add 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 tablespoon of rosewater. Use a cotton swab to apply this mixture to your hair, and then leave it in place for around 45 minutes. Use warm water to rinse your hair.

5. Fenugreek water

Iron and protein, which are vital ingredients for hair growth, are found in fenugreek seeds. Additionally, they include plant substances including flavonoids and saponins, which promote hair development due to their antioxidant and antifungal qualities. They also shorten the time needed to shift from the hair cycle's resting to the growing stages, which speeds up hair growth. You can prepare this by combining 2 tbsps of fenugreek of seeds in a glass of water and soaking it overnight. Apply the water to your hair and let it sit for 10 minutes and water your hair like you usually do. You can also consume this water to gain its benefits.

These remedies not only reduce hair fall but also ensure your hair stays hydrated and moisturised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.