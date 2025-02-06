What Is The 80-20 Diet Rule & What Are Its Benefits? Nutritionist Explains

In the modern world, people experiment with different diets in an attempt to lose weight. From high-protein regimens to vegan food, there are countless options available for anyone looking for a diet plan. Amidst all of these popular trends, the 80-20 diet has become the newest fad in the fitness and health industry. In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives a thorough rundown of this new diet and its potential benefits.

So, what exactly is the 80-20 diet? As explained by Nmami, the diet revolves around the super simple rule of striking a balance between healthy foods and cravings. "80% of your meals should be clean and nourishing—like grilled chicken with veggies, paneer salad, or a smoothie bowl. The other 20%? That's for your cravings—like a slice of pizza, a piece of chocolate, or even pani puri," Nmami writes in the caption. This rule keeps you healthy without making you feel restricted. You're giving your body the good stuff it needs most of the time, while still enjoying the foods you love.

How do you follow it? During the week, stick to meals like dal, sabzi, grilled fish, or quinoa salads. On the weekend, enjoy that brownie or your favourite cheesy pasta without overthinking it. Don't stress over perfection; just aim for consistency!

But does it really work? As per the nutritionist, the answer is a resounding, "Yes". She explains, "A. It is easier to stick to this diet plan and B. It maintains a healthy relationship with food."

The 80-20 rule helps you eat better without saying “no” to your cravings. It's about balance, not sacrifice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.