What Is Nitric Oxide? Here's Why We Need It And Food Sources

Nitric oxide absorption in the body is increased when we consume vitamin C-rich foods

Like most components present in the body, nitric oxide helps facilitate many functions in the body. Your body naturally produces the chemical nitric oxide, which is crucial for several areas of your health. Vasodilation, or relaxing the inner muscles of blood vessels, is its primary action. This widens the blood vessels and improves circulation. As it enables blood, nutrients, and oxygen to reach every region of your body quickly and successfully, nitric oxide production is crucial for general health.

In reality, erectile dysfunction, diabetes, and heart disease are all linked to a reduced ability to create nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is available as a supplement, but it's easiest to obtain the necessary amount by ingesting the precursors as part of a regular diet. Continue reading this article to find out why you need more nitric oxide in your diet and foods that can help you do so.

Nitric acid benefits: Why do we need nitric oxide?

The primary factor in your body that encourages vasodilation, or the dilation of your blood vessels, is nitric oxide. This procedure is crucial because your blood arteries will be able to carry more blood through them when they are larger.

Your immune system is a sizeable organ system made up of numerous cell types. These cells are able to communicate and respond to invaders more quickly, thanks to nitric oxide. Your body's ability to inflate and constrict blood arteries appears to be aided by nitric oxide. Your blood pressure may go down as a result, which is good for your heart.

Nitric oxide may have a small positive impact on physical performance. Supplemented with nitrates, athletes appear to weary a little bit more gradually than those who don't. Your nitric oxide levels may be increased and your exercise performance may be enhanced by increasing the nitrate in your diet.

How can we increase our intake of nitric oxide?

Nitric oxide must be continuously replaced because it is an unstable chemical that breaks down quickly in the bloodstream. There are various ways through which you can ensure your intake is adequate.

Here are the main ways through which you can ensure optimal levels of nitric oxide:

Consuming foods rich in natural nitrates will help you increase your nitric oxide levels since nitrates can be transformed into healthy nitric oxide.

Consuming antioxidants is a technique to improve its stability and reduce its disintegration. Antioxidants are chemicals that combat free radicals, which shorten nitric oxide's half-life.

Nitric oxide levels may be boosted through a number of dietary supplements. Although these supplements don't actually contain nitric oxide, they do contain substances that aid in its formation in your body.

Food sources of nitric oxide

Add mentioned above, eating foods that promote nitric oxide production may be adequate. Here are some foods to add to your diet to maintain good levels of nitric oxide.

1. Broccoli

While broccoli has a somewhat lower nitrate concentration than leafier veggies, it is nevertheless competitive. Broccoli has 39.5 milligrammes of nitrates per 100 grammes, which can be converted to nitric oxide.

2. Watermelon

One small study found that consuming watermelon juice boosted nitric oxide bioavailability. L-citrulline, an amino acid that transforms into arginine to produce nitric oxide, is abundant in watermelon.

3. Spinach

Spinach has the highest nitrate concentration of any plant that is often consumed. The amount of nitrate in a single serving of 100 grammes of spinach can range from 24 to 387 milligrammes. The number of nitrates present might differ greatly depending on the growing circumstances plants experience prior to harvest.

4. Citrus fruits

Vitamin C is abundant in oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit, which maximises the bioavailability and absorption of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide synthase levels are also elevated by vitamin C.

5. Pomegranate

Pomegranate seeds are teeming with antioxidants that shield your cells from harm and maintain nitric oxide. Pomegranate juice has been demonstrated to raise blood nitrate levels and protect nitric oxide from oxidative damage.

6. Seeds and nuts

Optimal blood levels of the amino acid L-arginine were directly correlated with diet intake in one significant study. There is a lot of arginine in nuts and seeds, especially flax and walnut seeds, which help to produce nitric oxide.

Now that you know why your body requires nitric oxide and how to increase the intake, make sure to add enough nitric oxide-rich foods to your diet.

