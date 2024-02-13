What Is Chayote? Here's How It Can Boost Your Health

Consuming chayote encourages the development of good bacteria in the digestive system

Chayote, scientifically known as Sechium edule, is a green vegetable belonging to the gourd family. It is also referred to as vegetable pear, mirliton squash, or choko. Chayote is native to Mexico but is now widely cultivated and consumed in various parts of the world.

Chayote is considered a healthy vegetable due to its low-calorie content and high nutritional value. It contains essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, making it a beneficial addition to a balanced diet. Read on as we share a list of benefits you can gain from consuming chayote.

Here are some health benefits achieved by consuming chayote:

1. Improves heart health

Due to a diet high in fat, which increases the risk of increased fat buildup in the arteries, many people today suffer from cardiac ailments. The heart has a tougher time pumping blood into the arteries as a result. By inhibiting the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries, flavonoids found in chayotes may improve heart health. Chayote is also a high-fibre food, and research indicates that high-fibre foods may help avoid heart disease.

2. Might support a healthy pregnancy

To support a healthy pregnancy, women need particular nutrients such as iron, calcium, folate, and key vitamins. Pregnancy advantages from chayote since it's a great source of folate, which is important for the growing foetus. Although chayote can help ensure a safe pregnancy, it's important to see a doctor instead of taking chayote internally.

3. Anti-ageing

Antioxidants may lessen inflammation and shield the body from cellular damage. According to studies, antioxidants can delay the ageing process and shield cells from harm caused by free radicals. Antioxidants and vitamin C are abundant in chayote. Chayote's vitamin C helps the skin by encouraging the creation of collagen, which may lessen age spots like wrinkles and fine lines as well as pigmentation.

4. Boost liver health

Excess fat accumulates in the liver tissue, a condition known as fatty liver disease. Your liver's capacity to operate properly can be impacted by having too much fat in it. Studies conducted on animals and in test tubes indicate that chayote squash extract may shield the liver from accumulating fat, which could help prevent or treat fatty liver disease.

5. Boosts gut health

Fibre gives your stool more volume and helps to maintain regular, comfortable bowel movements. Consuming a diet high in fibre also guards against common digestive disorders such as diverticular disease, haemorrhoids, and constipation. Consuming soluble fibre-rich foods, such as chayote, also encourages the development of good bacteria in the digestive system and boosts the synthesis of molecules known as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

6. Weight loss

Chayote is also advantageous for weight loss. The high fibre content could help you feel fuller for extended periods by reducing appetite. It promotes a healthy weight while reducing caloric intake. It is also low in calories and very versatile.

These health benefits are achieved through the various nutrients present in chayote, such as vitamins (C, E, and K), minerals (potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium), fibre, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of chayote can boost overall health by supporting weight management, improving digestion, enhancing heart health, reducing inflammation, and strengthening the immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.