What Causes Dandruff? Dermatologist Shares Ways To Get Dandruff-Free Hair

Climate change, sweating or hormonal imbalance can lead to dandruff, tells the dermatologist

Most people have had dandruff at some point or the other. These white flakes that accumulate on the scalp can cause itchiness or soreness. So, it's important to focus on taking an approach that may lead to long-term results. There may be a host of reasons for dandruff to occur. So, what's the right kind of treatment for it? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad offers some insights into the causes of dandruff and suggests the course of treatment in a new Instagram video. In the beginning, she informs her followers about the causes behind the occurrence of dandruff.

Dandruff: Causes and treatment

Dr Jaishree says dandruff may occur due to climate change, sweating, or even hormonal imbalance in the body. It can also occur due to a fungal infection known as "Malassezia Furfur." Sometimes, you may also develop dandruff if you don't maintain scalp hygiene. In the caption, she mentions the other reason behind dandruff could be Inflammatory conditions like seborrheic dermatitis or scalp psoriasis.

She also highlighted a few ways of treating dandruff-

Dr Jaishree advises using a shampoo that has 2 per cent ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione.

She further suggests everyone keep their scalp clean

Avoid using too many hair products

However, if dandruff still persists, you must consult a dermatologist

Just remember one thing - be it caring for the hair or the skin, getting into a routine is very important for optimum results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.