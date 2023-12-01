Weight Loss Tips: Shed Kilos This Winter With These Foods

Homemade soups packed with vegetables and lean proteins can be an excellent way to control portion sizes

What we eat is an influencing aspect of our health and our weight. While eating certain foods can make us gain weight, some can help us shed a few kilos. Adding such foods to our diet in winter is especially beneficial when we often end up staying in and working out less. Read on as we discuss some foods you can add to your winter diet to lose weight.

10 Winter foods that can help us shed weight:

1. Winter squash

Winter squash varieties like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash are low in calories and high in fibre, which helps promote satiety and aids weight loss. Incorporate them into your diet by roasting them as a side dish or using them in soups or stews.

2. Brussels sprouts

These cruciferous vegetables are packed with essential nutrients and fibre. They also contain compounds that support a healthy metabolism. Try roasting or sautéing them with olive oil and garlic for a delicious side dish.

3. Citrus fruits

During winter, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are abundant. They are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and aids in weight loss. Incorporate them into your diet by enjoying them as a snack or adding their juice to your water or salads.

4. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are powerhouse fruits that are packed with antioxidants and fibre. They also contain properties that promote fat burning. Add pomegranate arils to your salads or enjoy them as a snack to reap their benefits.

5. Kale

This leafy green is highly nutritious and low in calories. It's packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making it an excellent addition to your winter diet. Use kale in salads, soups, or sauté it as a side dish.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein that is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It provides long-lasting energy and helps keep you full for longer periods, aiding in weight loss. Use quinoa as a base for salads, soups, or as a side dish.

7. Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They also contain antioxidants that promote heart health. Enjoy a handful of walnuts as a snack or add them to your oatmeal, yogurt, or salads for an extra nutritional boost.

8. Ginger

Ginger has thermogenic properties that can help boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. It also aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Incorporate ginger into your diet by adding it to soups, stir-fries, or steeping it in hot water for a soothing tea.

9. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing cravings and aiding in weight loss. Sprinkle cinnamon in your morning coffee, oatmeal, or yogurt for a flavourful and healthy addition.

10. Soup

Opting for homemade soups packed with vegetables and lean proteins can be an excellent way to control portion sizes and increase nutrient intake. Soups keep you warm during winter while providing nourishment and supporting weight loss goals.

To incorporate these winter foods into your diet, consider meal prepping and planning your meals. Experiment with different recipes using these ingredients and find enjoyable ways to include them in your everyday meals. Remember to incorporate a variety of foods to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.