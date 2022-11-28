Weight Loss Tips: Is Your Metabolism Rate Influenced By Genetics?

You can still improve your metabolism even if you have a genetically slow metabolism

The chemical process that maintains your health is called your metabolism. It moves at different rates depending on the person. More calories are left over and are more likely to be stored as fat in those with sluggish metabolisms. Those who have a quick metabolism, on the other hand, burn more calories and are less prone to put on a lot of weight.

All of your body's chemical processes are referred to as the metabolism. Your body requires more calories the faster your metabolism is. The difference between those who can consume a large amount of food without gaining weight and those who seem to need less food to acquire weight is due to metabolism. The term "metabolic rate" refers to how quickly your body breaks down food. Calorie expenditure, as the term suggests, is the total amount of calories you burn in a specific period of time.

More than we realise, genetics influence our weight. Therefore, there are a variety of reasons why you could be having trouble losing weight. These include the way that the hormones that control our hunger and appetite work, which makes us more likely to eat more. Among other things, our bodies ability to absorb and store calories, the sort of fat they store, and our metabolism.

A large portion of these circumstances is beyond our control. To increase your metabolism, you might increase your physical activity and muscle mass. However, a large part of what affects weight is determined by our gene composition from previous generations. Other elements, including our surroundings while developing in the womb as well as during infancy and childhood, are outside of our control.

Genetic variables that affect weight are still a subject of research. The fat mass and obesity gene, often known as the FTO gene, is one common gene linked to a higher weight. This gene may have a significant role in defining the sort of fat that is stored in our bodies and appears to contribute to an increased propensity for food consumption.

Your weight and metabolism are determined by a broad gene pool, not simply by your mother or father. Future generations should be concerned about this because we are eating processed meals and growing more inactive. Our children will inherit our genes' training to adjust to this new way of life.

Every individual has a basal metabolic rate (BMR), which refers to the amount of energy that their body expends while they are at rest. Your BMR, also known as your resting metabolic rate, or RMR, is largely inherited and is in charge of burning about 70% of the calories you consume daily. BMR calculates how many calories each of our bodies require to carry out its essential tasks.

Your metabolism will function more quickly since you won't wind up accumulating excess calories if your body needs more calories to keep you functioning. Therefore, if your body requires fewer calories to complete its tasks, it will retain the additional calories and slow down your metabolism.

Furthermore, as muscle boosts BMR, the more muscle mass you possess will result in greater calorie expenditure. A faster metabolism comes naturally to some people since they have more muscular body types than others. Men typically have faster metabolisms than women because of this.

It's also crucial to note that specific genetic health issues can affect your metabolism. For instance, hypothyroidism can lead to a slower metabolism whereas hyperthyroidism can result in a faster one. Hence, there are many ways in which our genetics can influence our metabolism.

Although genetics influence our metabolism greatly, we can still improve our metabolism through healthy lifestyle choices. Exercising regularly, eating healthy food, etc. are all small changes that can help improve your BMR.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.