Watch Out For These Signs Of A Heatstroke

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body overheats, usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in hot environments. It is characterised by a core body temperature of 104°F (40°C) or higher and can lead to severe complications if not promptly treated. Recognising these symptoms early and responding quickly by cooling the person and seeking medical help can prevent serious health consequences. In this article, we share a list of signs that might indicate a heatstroke.

10 Common signs of a heatstroke:

1. High body temperature

The body's cooling mechanisms, such as sweating, fail, causing the core temperature to rise rapidly. Move the person to a cooler place immediately, remove excess clothing, and use cool water or ice packs to lower their body temperature.

2. Altered mental state

Extreme heat affects brain function, leading to neurological symptoms. Call emergency services immediately. Keep the person as cool as possible while waiting for medical help.

3. Nausea and vomiting

The body's overheating affects the digestive system, causing gastrointestinal distress. Keep the person cool and hydrated. Offer small sips of water if they are conscious and not vomiting.

4. Flushed skin

Blood vessels dilate in an attempt to cool the body, causing the skin to appear red and flushed. Move the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area and cool their skin with damp cloths or a cool bath.

5. Rapid breathing

The body attempts to cool down through increased respiration, which can lead to hyperventilation. Ensure the person is in a cool environment and encourage slow, deep breaths. Seek medical attention if breathing difficulties persist.

6. Racing heartbeat

The heart works harder to pump blood to the skin for cooling. Place the person in a cool environment and monitor their heart rate. Seek medical attention if the rapid heartbeat continues.

7. Headache

Dehydration and overheating can lead to headaches as the body struggles to maintain normal functions. Hydrate the person with water or electrolyte solutions and keep them cool.

8. Dizziness and fainting

Dehydration and overheating reduce blood flow to the brain, causing dizziness or fainting. Lay the person down in a cool area with their legs elevated. Offer water or an electrolyte solution if they are conscious.

9. Lack of sweating

In the advanced stages of heatstroke, the body's sweating mechanism fails. Cool the person with cold water or ice packs and seek immediate medical help.

10. Muscle cramps or weakness

Dehydration and loss of electrolytes cause muscle cramps and weakness. Hydrate with water and electrolyte solutions, gently stretch the muscles and keep the person cool.

Drink plenty of water, especially during hot weather or vigorous activity. Stay indoors or in the shade during the hottest parts of the day. Gradually get used to the heat over a few days if you are not accustomed to it. Cool environments help maintain a safe body temperature.

Recognising these signs and responding promptly can prevent the severe consequences of heatstroke. Always seek medical attention if you suspect someone is experiencing heatstroke, as it can be life-threatening.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.