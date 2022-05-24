Want Clear Skin This Summer? Here Are 10 Summer Foods That Better Your Skin Health

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds are very good for the skin

What we eat directly impacts our health. What we consume aids almost all functions in our body and help maintain the good health of our organs. Similarly, what we eat also influences our skin's health. Hence, if you want healthy skin, you might have to watch what you eat.

Maintaining good skin can be tiring and time-consuming. Skincare routines have an endless list of products and processes to maintain good skin health. However, just adding some specific foods into your diet can significantly better the health of your skin.

Here are 10 foods that better your skin health:

Green tea

Green tea may be a great addition to your diet if you want clear skin. As it has anti-inflammatory properties, it helps calm the skin. Furthermore, green tea is rich in antioxidants which help clear out external radicals from the skin.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are another great source of antioxidants. They are rich in lycopene which helps protect the skin from the adverse effects of sun exposure. Tomatoes also have anti-inflammatory properties and soothe the skin.

Watermelon

One of the main reasons for unclear skin in summer is dehydration. Lack of enough water in the body and skin cells can cause breakouts, fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. Watermelon is also rich in antioxidants.

Oranges

Oranges are a popular healthy food, especially in the summer. Oranges are full of vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which are necessary for the help of our skin, especially in summer.

Seeds

Seeds have emerged as a great addition to our diets as they offer a long list of nutrients. They are also a great replacement for nuts as nuts might heat up the body. This makes seeds such as sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, etc. ideal for summer.

Bell peppers

Peppers are another great source of antioxidants and vitamin C. In fact, yellow and red bell peppers have more vitamin C than oranges.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables or cruciferous vegetables are known for being healthy and packed with nutrients. They provide nutrients such as vitamins, protein, iron, potassium, and so on. They are also a great addition to your diet in summer as they have high water content.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is also finally being recognised for the superfood it is. Dark chelate is also rich in various antioxidants which help keep the skin clear and also have anti-inflammatory properties.

Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamins. The body requires healthy fats to absorb vitamins which are important for the body and skin, especially in summer.

Tofu

Tofu and other soybean products are a great addition to your diet this summer. Studies show, that eating soy supplements helped reduce fine lines and wrinkles in women. They are also rich in protein and do not heat up the body like other high-protein foods.

In conclusion, being watchful of what you eat can help you maintain good skin. Along with eating these beneficial foods, you must also avoid certain foods. Just like some foods boost our skin health, some might make it worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.