Vitamin B6 Deficiency: Watch Out For These 6 Signs And Symptoms

Ever wondered how exactly the body converts food into energy? Well, the credit goes to Vitamin B6. It not only helps in breaking down protein but also helps in using it efficiently. But the importance of vitamin B6 doesn't end here. It promotes brain health and improves mood. Consuming adequate amounts of vitamin B6 may even prevent and treat chronic diseases. As the body cannot produce vitamin B6, you must obtain it from foods like carrots, milk, banana, spinach, and chicken liver, among others.

But how do we know that the body doesn't have an adequate amount of vitamin B6? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has an answer. In her recent Instagram upload, she lists down 7 signs which indicate vitamin B6 deficiency. Check it out:

Vitamin B6 deficiency: Do not miss these signs

1. Mood swings: Shortage of vitamin B6 may affect your mood, and sometimes can even contribute to depression, anxiety, irritability and increased feelings of pain. This is because the body needs B6 to make several neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which help in controlling anxiety, depression and feelings of pain.

2. Fatigue: The deficiency of this vitamin can even leave you feeling unusually tired and almost sleepy all the time. If your cells don't get enough oxygen, it can lead to anaemia, making you feel tired and weak.

3. Weak immune function: A strong immune system prevents infections and inflammations. Nutrient deficiencies, including B6, can throw the smooth functioning of your immune system out of the window.

4. PMS, anxiety and depression: Over the years, vitamin B6 has been used to treat symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, or PMS, which also includes anxiety, depression and irritability.

5. Skin rashes: Vitamin B6 deficiency could be one reason behind those red, itchy rashes. The rash can appear on your scalp, neck, face and upper chest.

6. Brain fog

7. Hormonal imbalances

8. Low Immunity

If you notice these symptoms, get your vitamin B6 levels checked. Take supplements only when prescribed by your healthcare expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.