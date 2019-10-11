Virender Sehwag Supports Arvind Kejriwal's Campaign For Dengue Fever Prevention: Here's What You Should Do For Dengue Treatment

Dengue: The campaign against dengue was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 1

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag extended his support to Delhi government's "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" campaign through a video. The campaign is against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. It was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 1. As part of the campaign, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday, for 10 weeks to ensure that is there is no stagnant water in their homes - which often ends up being the breeding ground for mosquitos.

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal thanked Mr Sehwag saying that youth will join the campaign with more enthusiasm.

In the video, Virender Sehwag says that just how teamwork is required to become a champion, there's a need for numerous champions working together to fight dengue. He urges people to join the campaign in large numbers.

Dengue fever: causes and home remedies

Dengue fever is an acute infectious viral disease that is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Dengue can cause sudden high fever, severe headaches, joint pain, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding. Symptoms of dengue are often confused flu or viral infection. If you have these symptoms, you should get yourself diagnosed for dengue with a blood test.

Following are some effective home remedies that can help with dengue treatment and quicker recovery from dengue

1. Try papaya leaf juice, it has been found to be effective for dengue fever treatment. It can help in increasing platelet count in dengue patients and also boosts immunity.

2. Vegetable juices are rich in nutrients and can help in facilitating quicker recovery from dengue.

3. Coconut water is a commonly recommended home remedy for dengue fever. It is great for keeping you hydrated. Try having 2-3 or even more glasses of coconut water every day for speedy recovery from dengue.

4. Teas like ginger tea, cardamom tea and cinnamon tea can fasten your recovery from dengue.

5. Neem leaves are medicinal in nature and can be beneficial for dengue fever patients. Neem leaves can control the speed and growth of the virus. They are an effective remedy for dengue.

