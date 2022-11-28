Uterine Cancer: Chemical-Based Hair Straightening Treatments Can Cause Uterine Cancer

Certain hair straightening treatments may cause uterine cancer

It's true that certain makeup and beauty products often boost your confidence. Some people love experimenting with their hair as well. Then there are people who get their hair coloured and opt for chemical treatments. But, often, that can be dangerous for your body. The chemical-based hair treatments can leave an impact on your body that you cannot even imagine. Dermatologist Dr Kiran shares, “Hair straightening chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer.” Do refer to her video on Instagram.

She states, “Most of us are guilty of getting chemical-based hair straightening treatments at some point in our lives. But, did you know that apart from hair damage there is also another major risk involved with such treatments?”

She further explains, “Women who use chemical hair straighteners and relaxers may have a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study from researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).”

She says, “It's only a slightly increased risk but it's something that all of you should know before you go out and get your hair chemically straightened.” Instead, the health expert says that you must practise acceptance of your hair be it curly or wavy. Let's practise accepting it and healing it.

Dr Kiran often talks about the side effects of using chemicals on your hair. She says even colouring your hair can damage them in many ways. According to her, if you catch some skin infection after getting your hair coloured, do consult your skin doctor immediately. She suggests avoiding products with PPD or PPT since they could be very harmful to the skin. Also, it would be nice if you go for natural hair colour options such as vegetable, henna, or Kama Ayurveda hair colour. You can also perform patch tests of natural colours, just to make sure whether your skin reacts to it or not. Dr Kiran says that you must limit hair colouring as much as you can, or just focus on the roots.

Make healthy lifestyle choices and take care of your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.