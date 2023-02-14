Tulsi With Jaggery: Try This Powerful Combination To Fight Against Cold, Flu And Indigestion

Tulsi is loaded with effective antioxidants, antiseptic and antiviral properties

The sudden drop in temperatures cause health issues like cold, cough or flu among others. During such times, all we do is seek help from some home remedies recommended by our mother or grandmother. It's believed that many food items including certain spices, available at home are of great benefit during such times. Take, for example, most people savour a preparation of ginger and honey to deal with the cold. However, if you have flu, here's something else that can help you in the long run. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stories revealing a health hack for the flu season.

According to the health expert, tulsi leaves with jaggery will come to your rescue whenever your body catches the flu. She says that these two things can help you fight viral infections like cold, flu, and indigestion.

Tulsi with jaggery: Know the benefits of this combination

1) Holy basil or tulsi contains oleanolic acid, ursolic acid, rosmarinic acid, eugenol, carvacrol, linalool, and beta-caryophyllene due to which it is loaded with effective antioxidants, antiseptic and antiviral properties.

2) Minerals like zinc and selenium found in jaggery are known for their antioxidant properties. Tulsi, or holy basil, with vitamin C, is loaded with effective antioxidants, and antiseptic and antiviral properties.

Try this powerful remedy and get rid of common issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.