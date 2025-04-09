Try This Nutritionist-Approved Iced Tea Recipe For Quick Summer Hydration

No matter the season, some people love winding down after a long day with a cup of tea. But when the temperatures soar, brewing hot tea can feel like a hassle. So, what is the solution? Try making refreshing iced tea at home. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared her tried-and-tested iced tea recipe in her latest Instagram post.

Check it out:

Ingredients

2 peach or lemon herbal tea bags

1/2 litre hot water

Slices of 1 orange

A few fresh mint leaves

1–2 tsp honey (optional)

Method

1. Brew the tea bags in hot water and let them steep for 5–7 minutes.

2. Pour the tea into a glass jar or pot. Add fresh orange slices and mint leaves.

3. Stir in honey, if using, for a touch of natural sweetness.

4. Refrigerate the mixture to chill thoroughly and allow the flavours to infuse.

5. Strain, add ice, and enjoy your iced tea cold.

"It's refreshing, naturally sweet, and guaranteed to be a hit at home," concluded Palak.

In her previous Instagram post, the nutritionist shared a simple gut-healing cube recipe to help combat bloating. To make these aloe vera cubes, you will need 1 cup of aloe vera juice, a small piece of raw turmeric blended with water to yield 1/4 cup of juice, 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder, the juice of one lemon and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth, then pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze. Each morning, take one cube, melt it in warm water and drink.

This recipe will help reset your gut naturally.

