Treating Chickenpox At Home: Amazing Home Remedies That Can Help You Deal With Chickenpox Easily

Most cases of chickenpox occur through the contact with an infected person.

Chickenpox or also known as varicella, is a highly contagious infection which is caused by the varicella zoster virus. Most cases of chickenpox occur through the contact with an infected person. The virus is contagious to those around you for one to two days before your blisters appear. Varicella zoster virus remains contagious until all the blisters have crusted over. It is very uncomfortable and most people recover within ten to fifteen days. An itchy red rash and fluid filled blisters are the most common symptoms of chickenpox. The rashes usually appear on the face and stomach and then on the neck, back and chest. Some other common symptoms of chickenpox are fever, pain in the eyelids, headache, rashes in the body, muscle ache, loss of appetite and even nausea.

Photo Credit: iStock

But you need not worry as chickenpox can be prevented through vaccination. The chickenpox vaccine is termed as the Varicella vaccine. It must be given to children at youngage. It is a safe vaccination with no side effects and guarantees 90% prevention of chickenpox. This vaccine is usually given in two shots.

Top home remedies that can help you deal with chickenpox:

1. Healthy diet:

When you have chicken pox it is very important that you eat a nutritious diet. First of all home-cooked meal is essential. Also eat foods like wheat, fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, milk, plenty of water, buttermilk, sprouts some herbs like turmeric and garlic (as they boost the immunity). Eat foods that are easily digested and avoid processed or junk food.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Reduce itching:

The rashes and blisters all over your body can make you feel uncomfortable and irritated. You would also tend to scratch these rashes and blisters as they are itchy. But that would lead to permanent scars and pain. Therefore, in order to reduce itching you can go for an oatmeal bath, apply soothing lotions, petroleum jelly or even coconut oil.

3. Adequate rest:

Chickenpox is infectious and can spread to other members of the household who have not already had chickenpox or got the chickenpox vaccine. So, it is better that the person suffering stays at home and takes proper rest till the rash appears. You should avoid going to crowded places and limit the outdoor activities. Your body needs time to heal. Therefore, proper rest is essential till the blisters are fully dried.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Prevent dehydration:

It is important to stay well hydrated when you have chicken pox. Include plenty of fluids in the form of water, juices, coconut water, lime water, soup, fruits and so on in your diet.

5. Light clothing:

The red blisters which develop during chickenpox are itchy and expose your skin to infection. In order to prevent itching wear lose, soft and cotton clothes. You can also trim the fingernails so that they do not damage the affected areas. Also, if these blisters bother you much, you can gently rub the affected areas with your palms rather than using your nails or fingers.

