Tonsillitis: Dietary Do's & Don't If You Have Tonsillitis

Consuming hot soup might reduce inflammation caused by tonsillitis

Tonsillitis is an infection that takes place in our tonsils. Tonsils are located in our throats. Tonsils are responsible for protecting our throats and stopping different pathogens from attacking our throats.

Tonsillitis is an infection caused by a virus or it may even be caused by bacteria. Tonsillitis if acute, can be treated through medication and dietary restrictions. Acute tonsillitis also usually heals in a few days.

Tonsillitis causes a lot of pain and discomfort in the throat. Getting tonsillitis can make swallowing difficult. However, eating good food helps fasten recovery. In this article, we discuss the foods you should eat and avoid if you have tonsillitis.

Dietary Do's

1. Warm liquids

Warm liquids such as hot water, tea, ginger tea, broths, etc. help provide relief to the throat. Drinking hot beverages also help reduce inflammation.

2. Healing spices & herbs

Various spices and herbs have various healing and anti-inflammatory properties that might help speed up your recovery. Try adding spices such as ginger, turmeric, and sage, into your tea, milk, etc.

3. Warm oats

Oats when cooked has a soft texture and might soothe your throat. Consuming warm oats is ideal for better relief.

4. Popsicles

Popsicles may be surprising as we often relate throat aches to warm foods. However, tonsillitis symptoms such as inflammation may be reduced through cold foods such as cold milk, ice creams, popsicles, etc.

5. Hard-boiled or scrambled eggs

Eggs similar to oats have a soft texture. Eggs cooked without oil and seasoning may provide soothing effects and also boost energy levels.

6. Chicken

Chicken like other foods rich in protein help boosts our energy levels. Consume chicken in broths, soups, and other soothing food recipes.

7. Soft foods

As discussed so far, consuming foods that have soft and mushy textures are ideal if you are suffering from tonsillitis. Foods such as mashed potatoes, boiled vegetables, etc. are encouraged.

8. Warm teas

Warm beverages as mentioned, help provide relief. Various teas such as ginger tea, chamomile tea, etc. have been proven to reduce inflammation in the tonsils.

Dietary Don't's

1. Dry food

Consuming dry foods may be difficult if you have tonsillitis. As tonsillitis causes inflammation in the tonsils, it can be difficult to swallow food. It might also cause pain in the throat.

2. Fried food

Fried food must be avoided if you have tonsillitis. As these foods might cause irritation in the tonsils.

3. Junk food

Junk food is often fried or dry, both of which should be avoided if you have tonsillitis. You must also avoid them as they may be too hard on the throat.

4. Spicy food

Spicy foods must be avoided completely as they cause inflammation in the tonsils and can also irritate the ears. Pain and discomfort in the ears are other common symptoms of tonsillitis.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol similar to spicy foods has inflammatory properties. Consuming alcohol while suffering from tonsillitis can cause severe irritation, pain, and a burning sensation in the throat.

6. Raw fruits & vegetables

Raw fruits and vegetables may be a source of other pathogens that might negatively affect your health.

7. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are abundant in oxalic acid. This acidic component can irritate the tonsils and worsen your symptoms.

8. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks may cause a similar reaction to that of alcohol and might irritate your throat.

9. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, etc. have an acidic nature. This may be too harsh for our throat and might irritate the tonsils.

10. Smoking

Smoking is bad for our overall health. It may also cause irritation in one's throat.

Takeaway

When suffering from tonsillitis, it is important to consume healthy and sober foods. Eating spicy, dry, or fried foods might irritate your throat. You must stick to less seasoning and home-cooked meals. Consume hot liquids as much as possible to reduce inflammation. See a doctor as soon as you notice symptoms of tonsillitis. Tonsillitis can be treated through the right medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.