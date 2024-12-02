This Nutritionist-Approved Choco-Chickpea Spread Recipe Is Too Good To Miss

The cocoa powder adds a chocolatey flavour without added sugar

Who does not love tasty food? We all enjoy burgers, pizzas, pasta and other delicious treats. But, as we know, eating them too often is not the best for our health. If we keep indulging in these foods, they can lead to health problems over time. So, what can you do if you want to enjoy yummy food while staying healthy? Do not worry. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the perfect solution for you. She is back with another episode of her “Tasty Truth!” series on Instagram. In this series, the nutritionist shares mouth-watering recipes that are also good for your body. So, what is the recipe this time? A chocolate-chickpea spread. Sounds amazing, right? It is a healthier twist on a chocolate spread, and it is packed with nutrients. What could be better than enjoying tasty food without the guilt?

In her caption, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee writes, “Food that's tasty…Food that's healthy…Welcome back to Tasty Truth! Today's spread is a total game-changer – meet the Choco-Chickpea Glow-Up Spread! Just a few simple ingredients to fuel your day and taste absolutely unreal.”

Look at her post:

Here is the detailed recipe for Anjali Mukerjee's chocolate-chickpea glow-up spread:

Ingredients

1. Chickpeas (soaked overnight and boiled)

2. Dates

3. Unsweetened, organic cocoa powder

Recipe

1. Soak chickpeas overnight and boil them until tender.

2. Pit and chop dates into small pieces.

3. In a blender or food processor, combine chickpeas, dates and cocoa powder.

4. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Health benefits of ingredients

1. Chickpeas: High in protein and fibre, chickpeas help keep you full and energized and also promote digestive health.

2. Dates: Packed with fiber and natural sugars, dates provide a clean energy boost.

3. Cocoa Powder: Rich in antioxidants, the cocoa powder adds a chocolatey flavour without added sugar.

So, try this recipe today and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.