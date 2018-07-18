These Medicinal Plants Are Just What You Need For A Healthy, Glowing Skin

Medicinal plants can help you get healthy and glowing skin

Highlights Aloe vera helps treat sunburn, acne and reduces dryness Neem cures skin problems like itching, rashes and infections Rosemary has anti-fungal and antiseptic properties

Everyone admires healthy, radiant and beautiful skin. But it takes a lot to maintain it. One needs to make sure that he or she is eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and getting sound sleep. But many people use distinct types of plastic and synthetic beauty products which contain chemical compounds that are extremely harmful to the skin. Though such products are popular, handy, and easy-to-use, these products can infect, gives rashes, allergies and can cause many other skin problems. Therefore, one must handle the skin with utmost care since this is the most delicate and gentle part of the body. Many people use natural ingredients which are recommended experts for regular skin care. These ingredients have their own set of benefits for the skin and can work wonders if used judiciously. Using natural plant-based formulations that are rich in vital skin nutrients and antioxidants can help nourish the skin and repair itself. Plants purify, cleanse and rejuvenates the skin at the utmost level.

Also read: Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

Time to go natural for your skin! Here's a list of 4 plants which we tend to overlook but which can work wonders for your skin.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera, also known as wonder plant, is a short-stemmed shrub. It is used in making medicines and skin-care products for its therapeutic properties. Aloe vera's properties, from purifying air to relieving sunburns, from treating acne to reducing dryness are some of the reasons why this plant is a must-have in every household. The properties of this cool and soothing gel are the reasons why experts strongly recommend this plant for treating skin problems.

aloe vera is well-known for its therapeutic properties Also read: Castor Oil: Use It As The Perfect Home Remedy For This Skin Disease

2. Neem

For ages, neem has been used as one of the most fundamental ingredients in Ayurvedic medicine. The leaves of this plant bear Nimbin, nimandial, nimbinen and many other compounds. Because of all the medicinal traits, neem leaves are used to ward off skin problems like itching and irritation. It is a powerful remedy to fight acne as well. Apart from this, neem is blessed with anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agents, all of which are beneficial for your skin.

Neem leaves help fight acne and makes the skin glow

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lavender

Even though lavender is known for its fragrance, elevating the mood and inducing restful sleep, it can also help in removing the unnecessary particles from the skin and regenerating it. It is one of the most efficient skin healing plants which helps eliminate dandruff and hair fall problems as well. It heals chronic skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne. Lavender also relieves stress. If mixed with water while taking a shower, the anti-inflammatory components can help in reducing skin inflammation.

Lavender is the most efficient skin-healing plants Also read: Saffron Oil: Benefits Of Saffron Oil For Hair, Skin And Health

4. Rosemary:

Rosemary plant essential oil moisturizes skin effectively. All the anti-fungal and antiseptic properties in rosemary are the reasons why it should be the preferred choice over chemical, cosmetic products. Cosmetic products are not at all safe for skin rather they can have adverse effects. Instead, you must use rosemary on your skin directly. This herb stimulates blood circulation, detoxifies and guards the body against bacterial infections, prevents premature ageing, and heals skin infirmities.

Rosemary is an efficient skin moisturiser

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.