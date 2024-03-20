These Homemade Drinks Can Help Reduce Your Uric Acid Levels

Watermelon is hydrating and contains compounds like citrulline, which may help regulate uric acid levels

Uric acid is a natural waste product produced by the body's metabolism of purines, which are found in certain foods. Elevated levels of uric acid can lead to conditions like gout or kidney stones. While there's no magical cure for high uric acid levels, some homemade drinks may help in managing them by promoting hydration, supporting kidney function, and reducing inflammation. Read on as we share a list of homemade drinks that might help reduce uric acid levels.

Homemade drinks that can help reduce uric acid levels:

1. Lemon water

Lemon water is alkalising and can help balance the body's pH levels. It also contains citric acid, which may help dissolve uric acid crystals. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Drink it daily for best results.

2. Apple cider vinegar drink

ACV may help alkalise the body and promote digestion, potentially aiding in the elimination of uric acid. Mix 1–2 tablespoons of ACV with a glass of water. You can add honey to improve the taste. Drink it once or twice daily, preferably before meals.

3. Cherry juice

Cherries contain compounds that may reduce inflammation and lower uric acid levels. Juice fresh cherries or dilute unsweetened cherry juice with water. Drink it daily, especially during flare-ups of gout.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce uric acid levels and alleviate pain. Steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 5–10 minutes. Add honey or lemon for flavor. Drink it 2–3 times daily.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce uric acid levels. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder with warm milk. Add honey for sweetness. Drink it before bedtime for the best results.

6. Cucumber juice

How it helps: Cucumbers are high in water content and can help promote hydration and flush out toxins, including uric acid. Blend fresh cucumbers with water to make juice. Drink it daily, especially during hot weather.

7. Watermelon juice

Watermelon is hydrating and contains compounds like citrulline, which may help regulate uric acid levels. Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a little water. Drink it regularly, especially during the summer months.

8. Nettle tea

Nettle leaves have diuretic properties that may help increase urine production and flush out excess uric acid. Steep dried nettle leaves in hot water for 5–10 minutes. Drink it 2–3 times daily.

9. Baking soda solution

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) may help alkalise the body and dissolve uric acid crystals. Mix 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water. Drink it once a day, but not for an extended period as it can lead to side effects like high sodium levels.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or if you have any underlying health conditions. These homemade drinks can complement a balanced diet and lifestyle aimed at managing uric acid levels, but they should not replace medical treatment when necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.