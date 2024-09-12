These Drinks Are A Way Better Alternative To Coffee In The Morning

Herbal teas hydrate the body and promote a sense of calm, making it ideal for a peaceful start to the day

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can be detrimental for several reasons. Consuming coffee on an empty stomach may increase stomach acid, leading to acid reflux, indigestion, or discomfort. Additionally, caffeine can cause a spike in cortisol, the stress hormone, which may disrupt the natural rhythm of cortisol production and potentially lead to anxiety, increased heart rate, and reduced focus later in the day. Alternatives to coffee in the morning can calm the digestive system and promote hydration. Keep reading as we share some alternatives that are much better than coffee when consumed in the morning.

Drinks that can be great alternatives to coffee in the morning

1. Green tea

Green tea is a popular alternative to coffee because it provides a mild caffeine boost without the jittery effects. It's rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which help protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation. Drinking green tea in the morning can enhance metabolism, support weight loss, and improve overall well-being.

2. Matcha tea

Matcha tea, a powdered form of green tea, offers a concentrated dose of nutrients. Matcha also supports detoxification and boosts the immune system. Consuming matcha in the morning can be a great alternative for those who want to avoid coffee's acidity while still feeling invigorated.

3. Herbal tea

Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and ginger are caffeine-free and offer various health benefits. Chamomile tea can soothe the digestive system, peppermint tea can improve focus and reduce stress, and ginger tea helps fight inflammation and improves circulation. They also hydrate the body and promote a sense of calm, making them ideal for a peaceful start to the day.

4. Golden milk

Golden milk (turmeric latte) is a warm, spiced drink made with turmeric, milk (or a milk alternative), and other spices like cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper. The spices in golden milk also aid digestion and improve circulation. Starting your day with golden milk can promote joint health, enhance mood, and provide a comforting, nourishing alternative to coffee.

5. Lemon water

A simple glass of warm lemon water in the morning can provide numerous health benefits. Lemon water aids digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and helps alkalise the body, reducing acidity and improving overall pH balance. Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach also promotes hydration and can kick-start metabolism, providing a refreshing, natural wake-up call.

6. Chicory coffee

Chicory coffee is made from roasted chicory root and has a flavour similar to coffee but without caffeine. It's an excellent alternative for those who love the taste of coffee but want to avoid its stimulant effects. Chicory root is high in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that supports gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels and improves digestion.

7. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that hydrates the body and replenishes essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Coconut water helps balance electrolyte levels, supports heart health, and enhances skin health. Drinking coconut water in the morning can rehydrate the body after a night's rest, provide a subtle energy boost, and support overall wellness.

These coffee alternatives can provide various benefits, from gentle energy boosts and improved focus to enhanced digestion and hydration, making them excellent choices for starting your day on a healthy note.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.