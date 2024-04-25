These Ayurvedic Hacks Will Help Keep Your Body Cool In Summer

These foods help hydrate the body, aid digestion, and have a cooling effect

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers various natural strategies to keep the body cool and balanced during the hot summer months. To follow these Ayurvedic hacks for the best results, integrate them into your daily routine gradually and consistently. Read on as we share a list of Ayurvedic hacks to keep you cool this summer.

10 Ayurvedic hacks to help keep you cool this summer:

1. Stay hydrated with cooling beverages

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and cool. Additionally, opt for cooling beverages like coconut water, cucumber juice, or mint-infused water to replenish electrolytes and regulate body temperature.

2. Eat cooling foods

Include foods with cooling properties in your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, mint, and cilantro. These foods help hydrate the body, aid digestion, and have a cooling effect on the system.

3. Avoid spicy and heavy foods

Minimise the consumption of spicy, oily, and heavy foods, as they can increase body heat and lead to digestive discomfort. Instead, opt for light, easily digestible meals that include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

4. Use cooling herbs and spices

Incorporate cooling herbs and spices like coriander, fennel, cardamom, and mint into your meals. These herbs help pacify excess heat in the body and promote digestion, keeping you cool from within.

5. Practice pranayama

Engage in pranayama (breathing exercises) such as Sheetali and Sheetkari to cool the body and calm the mind. These breathing techniques involve inhaling through the mouth or tongue, which has a cooling effect on the respiratory system and helps regulate body temperature.

6. Wear light and breathable fabrics

Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen for your clothing during the summer. These fabrics allow air circulation and prevent excessive sweating, helping you stay cool and comfortable.

7. Avoid direct sun exposure

Limit exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Stay indoors or seek shade when possible, and use protective measures like hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.

8. Take cooling showers

Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature and refresh the senses. Adding a few drops of cooling essential oils like peppermint or lavender to your bathwater can enhance the cooling effect and promote relaxation.

9. Practice abhyanga

Perform Abhyanga, or self-massage, using cooling oils like coconut or sesame oil before showering. Massage helps improve circulation, calm the nervous system, and cool the body, especially when done with gentle, long strokes.

10. Stay calm and avoid stress

Stress and anxiety can exacerbate heat-related symptoms and disrupt the body's natural cooling mechanisms. Practice stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature to keep your mind and body cool and balanced.

Pay attention to how your body responds to different practices and adjust accordingly. Additionally, consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner for personalised guidance and recommendations based on your unique constitution (dosha). By adopting these natural strategies, you can maintain optimal health and well-being while keeping cool during the summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.