Summer Skincare: Step-By-Step Skincare Routine You Need To Follow This Summer

Applying face masks once or twice a week can help rejuvenate and hydrate your skin

The weather has a great impact on our bodies, especially our skin. Altering your skincare routine according to the weather is a necessity. Here's a step-by-step summer skincare routine to protect and rejuvenate your skin this summer.

Cleanser

The first and foremost step in any skincare routine is to remove all dirt and toxins that might have accumulated on your skin along with makeup. A proper cleansing routine might require a few different cleaners. Micellar water or make-up remover oil/balm might be helpful in removing makeup. Followed by a gentle cleanser to clean any dirt and toxins that might have entered the skin's pores.

Toner

Toners are another skincare step you need to add to your summer skincare routine. Toner helps close the skin's pores hence stopping dirt, toxins, and makeup from entering your skin. Furthermore, it helps your skin hydrate and feels refreshing on the skin.

Eye cream

Staying under the sun in summers can make your skin dehydrated. Another indication of dehydration is dark circles. Eye cream will act as a great addition to your skincare routine this summer. It helps minimise dark circles, hydrates, and protects your under eyes from skin aging that might be caused due to sun exposure.

Moisturiser

Many often believe that moisturising is only necessary during winter but that is incorrect. Staying under the sun or even just in the hot weather can make your skin severely dehydrated. To avoid that from happening, inculcate moisturising your skin at least twice a day daily. In fact, if your skin is naturally oily, it might be a result of dehydration and lack of moisturiser.

Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your summer skincare routine. Although doctors suggest wearing sunscreen all year round, it is especially important to do so during summer. The scorching hot sun can leave your skin feeling dehydrated. Sunscreen helps provide a shield across the skin against the sun. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to the sun and its UV rays can damage the skin and speed skin aging. Sunscreen helps avoid that and protects your skin from skin aging and other skin issues that the sun might cause.

What else can I do?

Besides the steps discussed above, there are a few more skincare tips you can implement to boost your skin's health this summer.

Face masks

Face masks are another great way of protecting your skin through hydration and other helpful nutrients. Face masks infused with yogurt, lemon, honey or other refreshing ingredients can help make your skin feel rejuvenated.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation is another great way to clean your skin pores thoroughly. You can exfoliate the skin by using gentle scrubs. Make sure not to overdo the exfoliation as it might tear your skin's tissues and make it more prone to absorbing dirt and toxins. Exfoliating once or twice a week is more than sufficient.

Artificial Tanning

Wanting to get a glow golden tan might be another reason for you to go under the sun. However, as discussed above, prolonged exposure to the sun's UV rays can negatively affect the skin. As a solution, it is better to use artificial tanners instead of exposing yourself to the sun's harmful UV rays.

If you follow this step-by-step summer skincare routine, we are sure your skin will be healthier than ever. Along with it, do not forget to follow a nighttime skincare routine as well. A nighttime skincare routine is a great way to help your skin heal and replenish overnight.

