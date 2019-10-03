Sleeping Pills For Sleep Disorders: Are They Safe? Know The Tips To Improve Sleep Quality

Sleeping pills for sleep disorders: Sleeping pills may be addictive in nature

Highlights Consume less caffeine to improve sleep Eat dinners early and have foods that are light on stomach for dinner Avoid any distractions when you are going to sleep

Many people who are unable to sleep well at night don't seem to take it too seriously. However, things are different when you are suffering from a sleep disorder. Sleeping pills are commonly prescribed for treating sleep disorders. In case of a sleep disorder, a person struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep. It reduces overall quality of life. If you are suffering from sleep disorder, it is quite likely that you feel lack of energy to function normally. They experience debilitating exhaustion and cannot concentrate in anything they do. Sleep disorders can also cause irritability. According to Cleveland Clinic, half of adults suffer from occasional insomnia and 10% of them have chronic insomnia. Also, sleeping disorders have been found to be more common in women and older adults.

Sleeping pills for sleep disorders: Side effects you must know

Sleeping pills are prescribed as a short-term solution for insomnia Insomnia may be caused because temporary stress and at times even because of flu. Some pregnant women may also experience insomnia for a short phase. These are a few cases when doctors prescribe sleeping pills to people.

While sleeping pills can offer temporary relief from insomnia and help you sleep in the short-term, they can have side effects with long-term use.

Also read: This Is The Best Time To Exercise If You Want Good Sleep

Following are commonly prescribed sleeping pills:

Antidepressants

Non-benzodiazepines

Barbiturates

Benzodiazepines

Side effects of sleeping pills

1. Sleeping pills, especially barbiturates, can become addictive. Constant and regular use can lead to emotional and physical dependency occurring within a few weeks. They may also cause staggering, speech disturbances, slow breathing and difficulty in concentration.

2. Speaking of non-benzodiazepines, they have often been associated with parasomnia-a condition in which a person is semi-conscious but can move around as if almost awake. This can increase risk of injury. However, respiratory depression and abuse potential are nearly minimal with such sleeping pills.

3. Antidepressants are prescribed to depression patients as insomnia has often been connected to depression. Antidepressants can help depression patients fall asleep. However, they may have a sedating effect and may even cause high blood pressure.

Sleeping pills are often prescribed to depression patients

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know

Tips to improve sleep quality

If you are not completely sure you have a sleeping disorder and are still suffering from sleep problems, you can try the following tips for some relief.

1. Try to set a waking up and sleeping time and follow it religiously every day.

2. To get sleep on time, stay away from any distractions during bed time like phone, TV or laptop.

3. Have early and light dinners. The practice, which is commonly followed by people who do intermittent fasting, can help promote better sleep. Many-a-times, the reason why you are not able to sleep well is because of heavy dinners that may end up causing acidity and bloating. Keep a gap of 2 hours between your dinner and bed time and eat light dinners that are easy on your stomach.

4. Limit the number of naps you take during the day as napping can affect sleep quality at night.

5. Consume less caffeine. Avoid is consumption after 4 pm to sleep well at night.

6. Get regular with exercise and avoid exercising in evening.

7. Make your bedroom sleep-friendly and comfortable. Control temperature, lighting and noise to ensure there is no disturbance when you are trying to sleep.

Create a comfortable environment in your bedroom to sleep well

Photo Credit: iStock

If these tips for improving sleep don't work, it is recommended that you consult your doctor for a sleep disorder diagnosis.

Also read: Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.