Skincare: Natural Remedies To Slowdown Progression Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles

Skin Ageing: Apply honey on your underdogs to reduce fine lines as well as dark circles

All of us have wrinkles as we age naturally, especially on areas of the body that are exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, hands, and forearms. Most people start to get wrinkles between the ages of 40 and 50 as their skin begins to thin out and lose moisture. Age-related changes in your skin's strength, hydration, and stretchiness lead to the formation of lines.

Rhytides, another name for wrinkles, are folds in your skin. The skin produces less collagen and elastin as you get older. Your skin becomes thinner and less protective as a result. Toxins, dehydration, and exposure to the environment can all increase the likelihood that you'll have prominent wrinkles on your face. There's no need to fear developing wrinkles because they are a normal aspect of growing older.

Although wrinkles and fine lines are natural, there are various remedies and lifestyle changes that can help you slow down the progression of these skin issues, In this article, we discuss some home remedies that can help lower your risk of developing fine lines and wrinkles.

Home remedies that slow down ageing:

1. Coconut oil

An emollient by nature, coconut oil is a great addition to your skincare routine if you have fine lines. This implies that when you apply it to your skin, it smooths down the rough spots on your epidermis. Coconut oil not only makes your skin smoother but also aids in moisture retention, which gives the impression that your face is fuller. Furthermore, coconut oil has been researched and proved to be a successful treatment for dry skin. Apply some right after cleaning and before bedtime.

2. Avocado

Avocado is an active ingredient in many anti-wrinkle creams. For people who get wrinkles before time, this fruit is a one-stop solution. It also lessens wrinkles and revives your skin back to health while stopping premature ageing. Your skin will be radiant and healthy-looking if you add this remedy to your routine. Mash and apply to the skin for 5-10 mins and rinse.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is a high source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that improves the appearance of skin and pairs well with egg whites. Aloe vera's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients also help to heal dull skin. After cleansing and before going to bed, apply some aloe vera gel to see the benefits.

4. Petroleum jelly

Many appreciate the anti-ageing effects of petroleum jelly for wrinkles. Since it is an emollient agent, it keeps the skin's moisture locked in. Although the precise process by which petrolatum reduces and prevents wrinkles is still unknown, there is no risk in trying this treatment because petroleum jelly is suitable for topically applying. Apply after washing and before going to bed. Make sure your skin is properly cleansed.

5. Eggs whites

Use egg whites as a substitute for anti-wrinkle products. With this simple home cure, wrinkles and sagging skin may not be your worry. Natural skin tightening from egg whites reduces wrinkles and laugh lines. The egg white in this remedy also helps to unclog pores and remove excess sebum from the skin, making it particularly beneficial for those with oily skin. Beat it and apply it all over your face for 5 minutes and wash. Moisture post-washing.

6. Cucumber

This is another tried-and-true at-home method for wrinkle-free skin. Cucumber is make up 95% of the water. Besides this, cucumbers are also packed with vitamins and minerals. You'll notice that the lines and dark circles have significantly lessened after a few applications. Add some cucumber to a blender and apply over your skin for 10 minutes and wash off with cold water.

7. Honey

As you age your eyes really show the effects of ageing as they become wrinkled and appear very worn out. Apply high-quality honey to the skin around your eyes to combat this. It conditions the skin and adjusts its pH to lessen the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines. Apply on clean skin for 10 minutes.

Add these ingredients to your homemade skincare routine to see the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.