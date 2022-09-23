Skincare During Periods: How To Care For Your Skin Around Your Periods

Periods & Skincare: Wash your face regularly during periods

Our bodies alter constantly since we are women. Similar moods, eating preferences, and everything in between change each month as hormonal changes and their variations and mixtures increases and decrease.

One such noticeable change can be seen in the state of the skin throughout the month, particularly the skin during the period. So it should come as no surprise that we need to modify our skincare regimens. In this article, we discuss ways in which you can care for your skin throughout your period cycle.

Here are skin care tips to keep in mind when on your periods:

1. Wash your face enough

Internal factors like increased sebum production contribute to acne's onset. However, external microbial exposure may also trigger outbreaks. A skin care tip to remember is to wash your face twice daily with lukewarm water and a mild salicylic acid face wash to prevent bacteria. A week before the period, more caution must be exercised. To remove extra oil, dab your face twice daily with a tissue.

2. Avoid makeup

Use as little makeup as possible and give your skin a chance to relax. To organically renew skin, use milk cream, turmeric, fruit peels, and DIY masks. Yogurt, eggs, papaya, and avocado are just a few of the many organic substances that can replace the shine. Cleanse your makeup before bed if you must wear it. If you spend time outside, carry sunscreen with you because the skin is more vulnerable to the sun now.

3. Hydrate your skin

During our menstruation cycle, our skin might become dry. Honey is known for reducing acne symptoms but also for moisturising, acting as a natural antibacterial, and giving your skin a healthy glow. After washing your face, use a toner and a DIY moisturising mask comprised of cucumber and aloe vera. The natural toner of choice should be rose water or any toner that works for sensitive skin.

4. Watch what you eat

Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and antioxidant-rich foods are just wonderful for your skin. They aid in reducing inflammation, maintaining supple, moisturised skin, enhancing circulation, and delaying the ageing process of the skin. Add flax seeds, fish, vegetable oils, almonds, and seeds to your diet as a supplement. Every type of berry and plum is high in antioxidants.

5. Manage oiliness

Those who have oily skin must pay special attention because an excess of sebum production caused by hormonal imbalance can lead to breakouts. To prevent period acne, incorporate anti-acne face wash into your skincare routine on a regular basis. To maintain your face clear and unblemished, you can also try these natural anti-acne therapies.

6. Try a massage

Although this is not directly a skincare tip, it may be very helpful. The best option for calming nerves will be to choose a body massage. body massage can calm your tense muscles and ease cramping in your stomach. Although the massage will improve blood circulation, which may increase your menstrual flow, you will undoubtedly be more at ease and relaxed.

In conclusion, proper care can help prevent and reduce period breakouts and inflammation. These tips may be helpful around the month. However, pay closer attention to what your skin needs during your periods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.