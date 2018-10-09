Primary Biliary Cholangitis(PBC): Eat Right And Stay Healthy To Avoid This Liver Disease

The cholangitis infection is often caused by bacteria, a gallstone or any another blockage.

Primary biliary cholangitis is a chronic condition where inflammation of the bile duct system keeps bile from moving from the liver to the gallbladder to the small intestine. The liver makes bile and the gallbladder stores it. Bile is then released into the small intestine to further help in the process of digestion. When this system becomes obstructed, an infection is likely to occur and proper treatment for it is required. It is vital that people suffering from this infection get diagnosed and is treated promptly in order to avoid more serious complications. The infection is often caused by bacteria, a gallstone or any another blockage. It can also occur due to the bacterial growth in the bile. Another major cause of the infection is partial or complete obstruction of the bile or hepatic ducts. However, good nutrition is important in all stages of primary biliary cholangitis to help your liver function properly and manage further complications.

Some common symptoms of cholangitis are:

Pain in the abdomen

Itching

Chills

Fever

Jaundice

Dark urine

Vomiting

Enlarged liver

Night sweats

Weight loss

Nausea

Natural ways to deal with cholangitis:

1.Physical exercise:

Physical activity is extremely important in every stage of life. Regular physical exercise can help your body expel all the toxins. When your liver and bile duct system does not work properly, it is imperative to exercise every day. Any sort of physical exercise like walking, running, jogging, aerobics or swimming can be helpful.

2. Alcohol:

Alcohol is toxic and hence it is difficult to digest and can lead to liver disease. Therefore, they are a complete no. Eliminate any type of beer, wine or liquor during such infection. Instead you can go for healthy options like milk, yogurt, plain water, smoothies, mint water, fresh juices, fresh lime water, herbal tea and coffee to keep yourself hydrated.

3. Avoid fatty foods:

You should avoid foods which are high in fat and calories, red meat, refined carbohydrates, creamy soups, oily food, thick gravies, baked goods, sugar and salt. Also, stay away from a lot of fried foods, junk meals, processed and packaged foods. Try eating boiled, steamed and home-cooked food during such infection.

4. Fiber-rich diet:

We all are aware of the health benefits of the fibre rich foods. Fiber helps your liver function properly. Try incorporating a fibre rich diet like fresh fruits, lentils, dark green leafy vegetables, whole grain breads, rice and cereals that can take care of your body’s fiber needs.

5. Light meals:

As a general thumb rule to cure acute cholangitis, you should not eat heavy meals. Instead try eating two to three lighter meals. For this, you can include clear soups and salads in your diet. Also try eating foods that are easy to digest and chew your food properly.

