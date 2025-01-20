Poor AQI: Can Air Pollution Affect Sperm Health?

Environmental factors, including air pollution, can harm sperm health. Polluted air contains harmful substances like tiny particles, toxic gases, and heavy metals, which can enter the body through breathing and travel to the reproductive system. These pollutants may disrupt the production of healthy sperm, reduce their movement, and even damage their structure, making it harder for men to conceive. Additionally, air pollution can lead to hormonal imbalances and damage sperm DNA, which can impact fertility and even the health of future children.

“The health of spermatozoa is often described in terms of sperm count, sperm motility, normal morphology, and integrity of the DNA. With growing evidence, pollution has been associated with reduced sperm count and motility, as well as an increase in abnormal shape. Air pollution-induced oxidative stress may also contribute to damage to sperm DNA, which could impair fertility and raise the risk of offspring with genetic anomalies." Says Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Clinical Director & Head Unit II at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. Read on as we share a list of ways in which air pollution can affect sperm health.

She continues, "The adverse effects of air pollution on sperm health are especially alarming in urban areas experiencing high levels of AQI, where people are constantly exposed to hazardous substances. New research shows that long-term exposure to low AQI may also instigate hormonal imbalance, combined with challenges to reproductive health.”

10 Ways air pollution affects sperm health

1. Reduces sperm count

Breathing in polluted air can lower the number of sperm produced in the body. Harmful particles in the air enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation in the reproductive organs, which reduces sperm production.

2. Slows sperm movement

Polluted air can make sperm less able to swim effectively, which is important for fertilising an egg. Toxins from pollution damage the tail of the sperm, making it harder for them to move efficiently.

3. Changes in sperm shape

Air pollution can lead to sperm being misshapen, which can prevent them from fertilising an egg. The harmful substances in the air damage the sperm during its formation, leading to structural defects.

4. Damages sperm DNA

Pollutants can harm the genetic material inside sperm, which may lead to fertility issues or problems in future pregnancies. Toxins generate stress in the cells, breaking down the DNA and affecting the sperm's ability to function properly.

5. Lowers hormone levels

Air pollution can reduce the amount of testosterone, the hormone needed for producing healthy sperm. Certain chemicals in the air interfere with the body's hormonal balance, reducing testosterone production.

6. Causes inflammation

Pollution can irritate the reproductive system, causing swelling and damage to the sperm-making process. Continuous exposure to harmful particles triggers the body's immune response, which can harm sperm production.

7. Makes sperm less healthy

Polluted air can reduce the number of live, functional sperm in semen. The pollutants weaken the sperm, making them less capable of surviving and fertilising an egg.

8. Reduces oxygen supply to testes

Pollutants can affect blood flow, limiting the oxygen supply needed for sperm production. Poor blood circulation to the reproductive organs reduces the nutrients and oxygen the sperm need to develop.

9. Increases the risk of clumping

Pollution can cause sperm to clump together, reducing their chances of fertilising an egg. Inflammation and oxidative stress make the semen environment less ideal for sperm to function independently.

10. Passes down hidden damage

Air pollution can cause changes in sperm that may affect the health of future children. These changes, called epigenetic changes, don't alter the DNA itself but can impact how genes work, affecting offspring.

How to protect sperm health from air pollution

“While additional large-scale research remains necessary for an established cause-and-effect relationship, convincing evidence keeps building up in support of the need to adopt precautionary measures. These could include limiting outdoor activities on days with high pollution levels, setting up air purifiers indoors, and enacting government's stricter regulations governing air quality on behalf of the health and safety of citizens. Raising awareness on this less-publicized outcome of air pollution is yet another step to take in advancing reproductive health.” Says Dr. Mendiratta.

Here are some tips you can follow

Use masks in polluted areas to reduce exposure.

Limit outdoor activities during high pollution days.

Eat antioxidants by including foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts to combat damage.

Use air purifiers and improve indoor air quality to reduce harmful exposure.

Drink plenty of water to support overall health.

Taking these steps can help minimise the impact of air pollution on reproductive health and improve fertility outcomes.

