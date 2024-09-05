Pescatarian Diet: Here Are 9 Reasons Why You Should Consider It

Adopting a pescatarian diet offers numerous health benefits & environmentally sustainable

A pescatarian diet is primarily plant-based but includes fish and seafood as the main source of animal protein, while excluding other meats like poultry, beef, or pork. It emphasises whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fish or seafood. This diet is considered healthy because it combines the benefits of plant-based eating, such as high fibre and antioxidant intake, with the added advantages of consuming fish, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lean protein, and essential nutrients like vitamin D and selenium. People may consider a pescatarian diet to improve their health in a variety of ways, read on as we list some of them.

Here are 9 reasons to consider adopting a pescatarian diet

1. Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids

A pescatarian diet, which includes fish and seafood, provides a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These healthy fats are known to reduce inflammation, support heart health, and enhance brain function.

2. Improved heart health

Pescatarian diets are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases. Fish is low in saturated fat and high in protein, and the omega-3s found in fish help reduce blood pressure, decrease triglycerides, and improve cholesterol levels.

3. Supports weight management

Fish and seafood are generally low in calories and high in protein, making them excellent choices for weight management. High-protein foods increase satiety, reduce appetite, and help maintain muscle mass while losing weight.

4. High in essential nutrients

Fish is a rich source of vitamins such as D and B12, minerals like iodine and selenium, and other vital nutrients like zinc and iron. These nutrients support bone health, boost the immune system, and play a role in energy metabolism and red blood cell production.

5. May lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

The high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids in fish, combined with a diet rich in plant-based foods, can help regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation, all of which are important for preventing diabetes.

6. Supports environmental sustainability

Fish and seafood generally require less land, water, and resources to produce and have lower greenhouse gas emissions. By opting for sustainably sourced fish, you contribute to preserving marine ecosystems and reducing the overall environmental impact of your food choices.

7. Promotes better mood and mental health

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are known to play a significant role in brain health and mood regulation. A pescatarian diet, rich in omega-3s, may help stabilise mood, improve cognitive function, and protect against neurodegenerative diseases.

8. Easier transition to plant-based eating

For those interested in reducing meat consumption or transitioning to a vegetarian or plant-based diet, adopting a pescatarian diet can be a practical and manageable first step. It allows for a gradual shift away from red and processed meats while still providing ample protein and nutrient-rich options from fish and seafood.

9. Diverse and delicious meal options

A pescatarian diet offers a wide variety of tasty and nutritious meal options. From grilled fish, sushi, and seafood stews to creative dishes that incorporate vegetables, legumes, and grains, it provides a versatile and enjoyable way to eat.

Adopting a pescatarian diet offers numerous health benefits, supports environmental sustainability, and provides a diverse range of foods, making it a rewarding dietary choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.