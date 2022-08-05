Pertussis: Foods To Reduce Symptoms Of Whooping Cough

Honey can help reduce symptoms of whooping cough

Pertussis is also known as whooping cough is an extremely contagious infection. Pertussis is an infection that greatly affects our respiratory functions. Although whooping cough is considered a disease children get, it may also affect teenagers and adults.

Whooping cough can be avoided through vaccines that are provided at early ages. Children who have not completed the course of the vaccine may be prone to whooping cough. Teenagers and adults that were vaccinated might also catch whooping cough if their immunity to pertussis is lowered over time.

The condition can last a few days and can be extremely physically and mentally exhausting. While on medication, it is ideal to opt for other foods and tips that can help lower symptoms of whooping cough. In this article, we list 11 foods that can help you reduce symptoms of whooping cough.

Try these 11 foods that can help you reduce your symptoms of whooping cough:

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most common remedies for cough, cold, and other common infections that affect the nose and the throat. It is anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and relaxes muscles.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is another popular condiment known for its exceptional benefits. Turmeric helps cure whooping cough due to the component Curcumin. Curcumin gives turmeric its qualities.

3. Honey

Honey is another item popular in south Asian households due to its exceptional benefits to the human body. It has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting qualities.

4. Probiotics

Probiotics might be surprising but they can help fight off infection-causing organisms. Probiotics such as buttermilk, yogurt, and curd can help fasten recovery.

5. Energy-boosting fluids

If you are suffering from pertussis, you must consume a lot of fluids. Try consuming water, juices, soups, and other fluids that can help you stay hydrated.

6. Kiwi

Kiwi is known for its many benefits. It has positive effects on our physical as well as mental health. Kiwi might help reduce cough and has also been proven to boost immunity.

7. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds and many other seeds are encouraged in your diet if you are suffering from whooping cough. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc which increases the functioning of white blood cells.

8. Broths

As discussed, fluids can help reduce and manage symptoms of whooping cough. Broths are also rich in various nutrients that help improve our energy levels and immunity. Both of which may be compromised due to whooping cough.

9. Almonds

Almonds can prevent and cure colds, coughs, whooping coughs, and various other conditions. Almonds can also be digested easily and also has immunity-boosting qualities.

10. Garlic

Garlic has exceptional qualities and can help fight colds and flu. Garlic also helps improve our immunity and makes it easier for us to deal with infections.

11. Black pepper

Black pepper is one of the most effective Ayurvedic herbs popular for its many benefits. Black pepper might help clear our sinuses and congestion.

In conclusion, certain foods have qualities and functions that can prove helpful in reducing the risks of whooping cough. However, it is ideal to also consume necessary medication and practice other tips that your doctor might prescribe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.