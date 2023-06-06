Papaya Is Amazing For Our Health But Avoid Eating These Foods Along With Papaya

Avoid consuming large amounts of papaya at once, as this can increase the risk of digestive discomfort

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is native to Mexico and Central America. It is known for its yellow-green flesh and black seeds, and is rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and fibre. While papayas are generally considered to be a healthy food, they can be bad for us when consumed with certain other foods. This is because papayas contain enzymes that can interfere with the digestion of certain foods, particularly proteins.

For example, the enzyme papain, which is found in papayas, can interfere with the digestion of meat and dairy products. When consumed with these foods, papaya can cause bloating, gas, and other digestive problems.

Similarly, consuming papaya with other fruits or vegetables that are high in starch can also lead to digestive issues. This is because the enzyme amylase, which is found in papayas, can interfere with the digestion of carbohydrates. Keep reading as we share foods that should not be consumed with papayas.

Foods that should not be consumed along with papayas:

1. Raw papaya

Eating raw papaya may cause digestive issues and stomach cramps. Raw papaya contains a high concentration of papain, an enzyme that can cause a burning sensation in the stomach and lower abdominal area.

2. Cucumber

Eating cucumber with papaya may cause bloating, flatulence, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea as cucumbers are known to be high in water content and eventually leads to about excessive water content in the body.

3. Grapes

Consuming grapes with papaya may cause acidity and gas as grapes are highly acidic in nature. The high acidity of grapes, when combined with papaya, can lead to stomach acidity and irritation.

4. Dairy products

Eating dairy products like milk, cheese, butter or yoghurt with papaya may cause digestive issues and stomach cramps. Papaya contains enzymes that can disturb the digestion of these dairy products and cause discomfort.

5. Fried foods

Eating fried foods like fried chicken or french fries with papaya is not recommended as it could lead to stomach irritation. Fried foods are high in fat, and when combined with papaya, can cause indigestion and stomach discomfort.

6. Citrus fruits

Consuming citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, or lemon with papaya can result in a sour taste and cause digestive problems. Papaya and citrus fruits contain high levels of vitamin C and may lead to acid reflux, heartburn, and stomach irritation.

7. Tomatoes

Eating tomatoes with papaya may cause digestive issues as they are highly acidic in nature. Tomatoes and papaya, when combined, can lead to acid reflux and heartburn.

8. Spicy foods

Consuming spicy foods with papaya can cause digestive issues like stomach cramps, bloating, and diarrhoea. Spicy foods are known to cause irritation to the stomach lining, and when combined with papaya, they can lead to digestive discomfort.

To avoid digestive problems when consuming papaya, it is best to eat it alone or with other fruits and vegetables that are low in starch and protein. It is also a good idea to avoid consuming large amounts of papaya at once, as this can increase the risk of digestive discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.