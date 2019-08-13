Organ Donation Day 2019: Date, Significance and Some Facts About Organ Donation

Organ donation day 2019: Organ donation can help save a person's life from organ failure

Organ donation day is observed on 13 August every year. This day strives to motivate people to donate their healthy and precious organs after death to save lives. There is a huge number of population which dies due to organ failure in India. As per the National Health Portal, 500,000 people die due to non-availability of organs. Organ donation day also tries to spread information and make people aware about organ donation. It attempts to eliminate the myths and fears people have in their mind about organ donation. Organ donation can be life-changing for many. This practice can give a new life to the ones in need.

Organ Donation Day 2019: Importance

Organ donation is a gift of life. A donor can initiate to donate organs like heart, liver, intestine, kidneys, lungs and pancreas after his or her death. Later these organs can be transplanted into another person who is in urgent requirement. As per the national guidelines, anyone can be an organ donor irrespective of age, caste, religion and community. Organ donation day urges people of all communities to come forth and donate organs to save precious lives.

Some facts about organ donation

As per the National Health Portal, there are few facts about organ donation which everyone must know.

There is no defined age for organ donation but it is based on a strict medical criteria

In the case of natural death tissues of cornea, heart valves, bone and skin can be donated whereas other vital organs like heart, liver, intestines, kidneys, lungs, and pancreas can only be donated in the case of brain death

After organ failure, vital organs like heart, liver, intestines, kidneys, lungs and pancreas can be transplanted into the patient to help the recipient lead a normal life

If someone younger than the age of 18 wants to donate organ then he or she must have an agreement of parents or guardian

Anyone can be an organ donor irrespective of age, caste, religion, community etc.

A proper medical examination is required before organ donation to check whether the patient is healthy enough to donate or not. Other serious health conditions like cancer, HIV AIDS are taken under serious consideration.

