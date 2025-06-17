Nutritionist Talks About Bloated And Disoriented Gut On High Altitude

High altitude conditions can have a detrimental effect on gut health by rupturing the intestinal barrier and changing the gut microbiota. This potentially results in gastrointestinal problems and aggravated altitude-related diseases. A limited but growing body of research suggests the intestinal barrier can be affected by sudden exposure to high altitudes. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija echoed a similar sentiment and stated that high altitude disrupts the entire enteric nervous system—the "second brain" in your gut.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Pooja noted that trying to eat healthy while on vacation in the hills can cause unanticipated bloating. She added that increased altitude leads to lower air pressure, and gas expands in your body when pressure decreases.

“The increase in the altitude means a reduction in air pressure,” she said.

According to Pooja Makhija, ascending causes hypoxia, a drop in oxygen levels that impairs digestion and increases gas and bloating.

Hypoxia causes the vagus nerve, which regulates digestion, to react poorly, which results in slow motility, inadequate enzyme release, and delayed gastric emptying, she added.

To alleviate discomfort, Pooja suggested sipping ajwain water after meals, taking a leisurely walk, and avoiding heavy or cold foods.

Drinking ajwain (carom seed) water after meals helps with digestion. Bloating can be reduced by taking a leisurely 10-minute stroll after eating; known as the "fart walk" for good cause. Avoid cold foods, hefty meals, and foods like pahadi quick noodles if you want to reduce bloating.

Pooja Makhija added that the sympathetic nervous system—your fight-or-flight response—is triggered by cold, which further slows digestion. Therefore, your nervous system is going into energy-conservation mode alongside to the pressure.

According to the nutritionist, travel has an impact on your microbiota, which is simply amplified by altitude. Therefore, carefully prepare your gut the way you prepare your luggage.

Pooja concluded by saying that bloating on a hilly vacation is partly caused by the physics of altitude and is not only related to dietary choices. Travel light, both physically and in terms of food, to avoid pain.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), research shows that high altitude can change the types and amounts of gut bacteria, impacting their capabilities and capacity to release beneficial chemicals.

More human research is required to completely comprehend the long-term impacts of high altitude on gut health and to find viable prevention approaches.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.