Nutritionist Shares Secret To A Happy, Healthy And Content Life

People constantly want more out of life. Every day, we set new goals for the day and we've been taught that achieving them is the only way to be happy. In reality, experiencing true joy and peace is equally dependent on learning to be happy with life. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is seen having a conversation with actor Ronit Roy and Kunal Jaisingh.

She shares the 5 secrets to a happy, healthy and content life:

1. Staying well-nourished with wholesome, balanced meals.

2. Being well-exercised to keep your body active and strong.

3. Getting quality rest to recharge and rejuvenate.

4. Freeing yourself from toxins and negative emotions to protect your mind and body.

5. Having something meaningful to do and someone to love—because connection and purpose matter.

In conclusion, Anjali says, "When you are well nourished, well exercised, well rested, free of toxins, free of negative emotions, with something to do or something to love, you will always stay well."

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talked about the “key to longevity and good health.” Her post highlighted how eating a few calories can very easily “retard the ageing process.” She wrote, “Sometimes, less truly is more,” and posed a thoughtful question to her followers in the same caption. She asked, “A question to ask yourself today – what's one small change you can make in your eating habits?”

In the video, Anjali said, “Overeating has become a very popular pastime, and this is one of the major causes of premature ageing. Most of the diseases like obesity, cancer, and Type-2 diabetes are due to this overconsumption of processed food, denatured foods and even overconsumption of healthy foods.”

However, what is the solution? The nutritionist advocates for eating fewer calories and a “nourishing, balanced diet” sparingly. Talking in line with it, Anjali says, “More than 50 years of research shows that when a nourishing diet is eaten sparingly, it retards the ageing process, reduces the susceptibility to disease by more than 50%.”

She asked her Instagram family to focus on “a lot of fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, raw vegetables, juices, nuts and seeds, eating good quality protein, having good fats with Omega-3, rich in MUFA, even some amount of saturated fat” in moderation to support your health and slow the ageing process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.